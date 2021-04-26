The prestigious 93rd annual Academy Awards, which was delayed this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was finally held on Sunday, April 25. This year, the Oscars were held from two locations in Los Angeles -- Union Station and Dolby Theatre.

From Asian-origin actors winning the trophy, all-back producing team getting nominated for Best Picture to deaf and mute presenter Marlee Matlin, this year's event surely made a mark in the history of Oscars.

The biggest night of cinema-lovers witnessed Chloé Zhao in creating history as the first woman of colour and the second woman to win the Oscar for Best Director for the film titled 'Nomadland'. 'The Hurt Locker' director Kathryn Bigelow was the first woman to win the award.

Veteran actor Anthony Hopkins won his second Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in 'The Father'. Earlier, he had won the trophy for his brilliant performance in 'The Silence of the Lambs'.

The award for the Best Actress was grabbed bagged by Frances McDormand for her stunning performance in 'Nomadland'. This is Frances McDormand's third Best Actress Oscar as she has previously won the golden statuette in 2018 for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' and for 'Fargo' in 1997.

Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung joined Chloe Zhao in the history-making category by winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for 'Minari', while Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in 'Judas And The Black Messiah'.

Here is the full list of winners of Oscars 2021:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Sound: Sound Of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry