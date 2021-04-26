Like every year, the 93rd annual Academy Awards paid tribute to some of the brightest stars of cinema from across the globe who left us in the past one year. The Oscars 2021 honoured the talents in the 'In Memoriam' segment. The tribute included actors, directors, editors, musicians and producers.

Actress Angela Bassett introduced the segment and said: "As of April 25, 2021, there were recorded over 3 million souls lost around the world to COVID alone. Considering the enormity of our collective loss and the often-incomprehensible times we're living through, we wish to also acknowledge those precious lives lost to the violence of inequality, injustice, hatred, racism, and poverty. To all of those who left our lives too soon, we cherish the moments that we had the honour of having with you."

Basset added: "Tonight, we want to celebrate the artists who gave us permission to dream, the technical pioneers and innovators who expanded our experience of movie love. Let us as one community say thank you, you will remain, as we remember you in our hearts, always."

Through the 'In Memoriam' segment, Oscars 2021 paid tribute to Indian talents as well, including actor Irrfan and Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya, who was the first Oscar winner from India, winning the award for Best Costume Design for the 1982 film 'Gandhi'.

Though Rishi Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput were not mentioned in the list, they were remembered on the official website of the Academy Awards in a special In Memoriam section. The website list also included actor Soumitra Chatterjee and Shashikala.

Apart from this, legendary Hollywood actors such as 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, Sean Connery, Helen McCrory, Christopher Plummer, Olivia de Havilland, Ian Holm, George Segal, Cicely Tyson and Max von Sydow were also given rich tributes in the same segment.

List of winners at Oscars 2021

Meanwhile, 'Nomadland' won the most and the biggest trophies at Oscars 2021 for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actress, while Anthony Hopkins took home the Best Actor Award for 'The Father'.

Here's the complete list of winners at Oscars 2021. Have a look.