Every year we all wait for the biggest night of Hollywood, the Oscars. The night when we see our favourite actors and actresses, get the recognition they deserve. Remember, when Leonardo Di Caprio finally won the academy award, the emotional wave that hit all of us.

When and where is the Oscars happening

This year's Academy Awards will be held on February 23 at Dolby Theatres in Los Angeles California. The 91st edition of the event will start at 5 pm EST (Sunday) and at 6:30 am IST (Monday).

To relive all those moments, look no further, Follow the links below -

https://streaminghqtv.com/oscar-2019/?fbclid=IwAR0F6PINeMJvFmeVdSw-BWWoG08GqUXj-NC9R9alG17coRMveBoaD1yKUss

https://streaminghqtv.com/oscar-2019/?fbclid=IwAR2XDCAKp2Vg0FKu85PzMncq3asuw5mIhdbkC-Q_iS1VkEzAuOeeX41O_lA

https://streaminghqtv.com/oscar-2019/?fbclid=IwAR1nOpdS80aufuVIVtSL0VT3ykEmqluHzM24YikSSDCjm5-rTeNp0naJi5M