Oscar-winning actor, Timothy Hutton has been accused by a woman of raping her when she was a 14 year old in 1983, according to a report. The allegations are charged by Canadian ex-model Sera Johnston, according to a report by BuzzFeed News.

Johnston narrated the incident and said Hutton was in Vancouver to shoot for the movie 'Iceman'. During that time Hutton in an interaction suggested to the 14-year-old girl Johnston along with her friends to join him at his hotel.

Hutton may file defamation case against accuser

After they reached the hotel, Johnston said "Hutton took off his clothes, got on top of me, and thrust himself inside me. I started to beg Please, don't do this. I can't do it. I can't, BuzzFeed report added.

Johnston said Hutton told her that she would like it and that his friend was going to watch. Denying the claims, Hutton said he may file a defamation case against the accuser and the publication that carried the story.

"For the past two-and-a-half years, I have been the target of multiple extortion attempts by a woman named Sera Dale Johnston to extract millions of dollars from me," the actor told Deadline.

"She threatened that if I did not meet her demands, she would go to the press with a false allegation that I sexually assaulted her 37 years ago in Canada," Hutton added.

In a statement by his lawyer read, "We will be sending BuzzFeed a legal retraction demand. If BuzzFeed wrongfully refuses to retract the article, Tim is prepared to take any and all necessary steps, including the filing of a defamation lawsuit, to clear his name and to hold BuzzFeed and Ms Johnston accountable for their reckless and self-serving efforts to destroy Tim's reputation and career".

Hutton is known for his performance in 'Ordinary people'. His performance as a troubled teenager trying to deal with the death of his older brother, won him the 1980 Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, making him the youngest actor to date to win that award.