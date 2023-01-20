Oscar Owen is a young British magician and entrepreneur from London who has made a name for himself in the magic industry. With over 1 million subscribers and 200 million views on his YouTube channel, Oscar has become a leading coach in the industry, sharing his passion and skills with others. In this article, we take a look at who Oscar is, what he does, and the advice he has for others looking to start their own business.

Oscar has been passionate about magic for as long as he can remember and has been performing tricks for audiences for over a decade. In 2016, he decided to share his passion and skills with others by starting up his own YouTube channel, where he uploads tutorials aimed at novice and intermediate magicians. Over the years, his channel has grown in popularity, and he now has over 1 million subscribers and 200 million views on the platform.

One of the things that set Oscar's YouTube channel apart from others in the same niche is the quality and diversity of the content he provides. He covers a wide range of magic tricks and techniques, from card tricks to street magic and everything in between, making it accessible for all levels of experience. He also encourages his viewers to practice and experiment with their own tricks, providing them with tips, tricks, and advice on how to improve their skills.

In addition to his YouTube channel, Oscar has turned his passion for magic into a business by diversifying his income streams. He released a premium online course called Card Magic Pro, which teaches people how to perform amazing card tricks, and also wrote a book called Mind Blowing Magic Tricks for Everyone, which is a guide to performing magic tricks for people of all skill levels. This allowed him to monetize his following and make a living from his passion for magic and teaching others.

When it comes to advice for others looking to set up their own YouTube channel and turn it into a business, Oscar emphasizes the importance of building a strong and dedicated audience. He advises creating content that resonates with your audience and provides value to them, understanding their needs and desires, and being consistent with your content. Additionally, he advises engaging with your audience through comments and social media and not being afraid to experiment and try new things. He also advises having a clear goal and plan in mind and being prepared to put in the hard work and dedication to make it happen.

In conclusion, Oscar Owen is a young entrepreneur, magician, and YouTuber who has taken the magic industry by storm with his unique approach to teaching magic through his YouTube channel. He sets himself apart by providing quality and diverse content, and his business-savvy approach to monetizing his following is an inspiration for those who want to turn their passion into a business.