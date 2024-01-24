And it's Oscar time! Known as the pinnacle of achievement in the world of filmmaking, the 96th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California on March 10. The iconic awards ceremony has become synonymous with cinematic brilliance, honouring outstanding performances, direction, writing, and technical achievements in the realm of motion pictures. This year, Christopher Nolan's acclaimed 'Oppenheimer' tops the list with nominations in 13 categories. It was followed closely behind by Poor Things with 11 nominations, Killers of the Flower Moon with 10 nominations, and Barbie with 8 nominations.

Indian documentary 'To Kill A Tiger' gets nominated in the best feature documentary category. Directed by Nisha Pahuja, the story follows Ranjit, a farmer in Jharkhand, India, who takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, Kiran after she survived a sexual assault by three men in 2017.

Where To Watch the Awards? The Oscars ceremony will begin at 5:30 am on Monday. The event will be preceded by a red carpet-ceremony that lasts for almost one hour. The show will be hosted by late-night host Jimmy Kimmel for the second straight year. In India, you can livestream stream the Oscars on Disney+ Hotstar. Live streaming of the event will also be available on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, and Academy digital platforms like YouTube.

Among the nominees for this year's Oscars, distinguished names like Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Robert Downey Jr., and Jodie Foster grace the list. Notably, there's a significant representation of first-time nominees, with seven out of the 20 acting candidates this year belonging to this category. This year's Oscar nominees showcase an encouraging diversity, as a substantial portion, including Lily Gladstone, Danielle Brooks, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, America Ferrera, Colman Domingo, Sterling K. Brown, and Jeffrey Wright, receive their inaugural Oscar nominations.

What are some of the biggest shockers? Leonardo DiCaprio for Killers of the Flower Moon was not nominated in the Best Actor category. Other snubs include Margot Robbie for Barbie, directors Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Alexander Payne (The Holdovers) and documentaries Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie and American Symphony. Although Greta Gerwig achieved a remarkable feat by directing three consecutive Best Picture nominees, including Barbie, she was surprisingly not nominated for Best Director. Margot Robbie, the lead actress in Barbie, also missed out on a Best Actress nomination but did secure a Best Picture nod as a producer. Following the omission, the 'BoycottOscars' hashtag is trending on social media platforms.

Here is the complete nomination list:

BEST PICTURE - Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things, The Holdovers, American Fiction, Maestro, Past Lives, The Zone Of Interest, Anatomy Of A Fall

BEST DIRECTOR - Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), Martin Scorsese (Killers Of The Flower Moon), Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest), Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)

BEST ACTRESS - Lily Gladstone (Killers Of The Flower Moon), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Huller (Anatomy Of A Fall), Annette Bening (Nyad)

BEST ACTOR - Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction), Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers), Colman Domingo (Rustin)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS - Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers), Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer), Jodie Foster (Nyad), America Ferrera (Barbie), Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR - Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer), Ryan Gosling (Barbie), Robert De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon), Sterling K Brown (American Fiction), Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY - Anatomy Of A Fall, The Holdovers, Maestro, May December, Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY - American Fiction, Barbie, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, The Zone Of Interest

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM - Io Capitano (Italy), Perfect Days (Japan), Society Of The Snow (Spain), The Teachers' Lounge (Germany), The Zone Of Interest (UK)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE - The Boy And The Heron, Elemental, Nimona, Robot Dreams, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE - Bobi Wine: The People's President, Four Daughters, Eternal Memory, To Kill A Tiger, 20 Days In Mariupol

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT - The ABCs Of Book Banning, Island In Between, The Barber Of Little Rock, The Last Repair Shop, Nai Nai & Wai Po

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT - The After, Invincible, Knight Of Fortune, Red, White And Blue, The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT - Letter To A Pig, 95 Senses, Our Uniform, Pachyderme, War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - American Fiction, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things

BEST ORIGINAL SONG - I'm Just Ken (Barbie), What Was I Made For (Barbie), The Fire Inside (Flamin' Hot), It Never Went Away (American Symphony), Wahzhazhe (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

BEST SOUND - The Creator, Maestro, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, The Zone Of Interest

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN - Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Napoleon, Barbie

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY - El Conde, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Poor Things

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP - Golda, Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Society Of The Snow

BEST COSTUME DESIGN - Barbie, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Napoleon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

BEST FILM EDITING - Anatomy Of A Fall, The Holdovers, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Oppenheimer, Poor Things

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS - The Creator, Godzilla Minus One, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Napoleon