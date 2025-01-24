The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are finally out! Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, is topping the list with an impressive 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in Oscar history. This film joins the ranks of classics such as All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all of which also received 14 nominations.
The film is a crime musical that centers around an underappreciated lawyer in Mexico City who is tasked with defending a high-profile murder case involving the wife of a prominent media figure. Despite her moral reservations, she argues that the death was a suicide, earning her notoriety but little satisfaction. Shortly after her victory, the client is revealed to be a powerful cartel kingpin who confides in Rita about his lifelong struggle with gender dysphoria and his desire to transition into a woman. Karla Sofía Gascón, who showcased a powerful performance in the titular role, has been nominated in the 'Best Actress.' She is making history as she would become the first transgender woman nominated in any acting category at the Oscars.
The film also earned nominations in key categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.
Following closely behind is Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, which has received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.
Another notable contenders are The Brutalist andWicked. In the acting categories, the competition is fierce. For Best Actor, nominees include Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). In the Best Actress category, alongside Gascón and Erivo, nominees include Demi Moore for her role in The Substance, which has sparked conversations about ageism in Hollywood.
The only Indian representation at the Oscars 2025 is Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra. The film secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category alongside Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.
The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, this year's event promises to be an exciting celebration of cinematic achievements. Here are the nomination list:
BEST PICTURE
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickle Boys
The Substance
Wicked
BEST DIRECTOR
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez
Sean Baker, Anora
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
BEST ACTRESS
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
BEST ACTOR
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)
Anora (Sean Baker)
The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)
A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)
September 5 (Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz S Binder)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Sing Sing
Nickle Boys
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With The Needle
I'm Still Here
The Seed Of The Sacred Fig
Flow
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
Death By Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments Of A Beaten Heart
The Only Girl In The Orchestra
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Anuja
I'm Not A Robot
The Last Ranger
Alien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of Cypress
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)
El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
Like A Bird from Sing Sing (Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)
BEST SOUND
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
The Wild Robot
Wicked
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance
Wicked
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked
BEST FILM EDITING
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Alien: Romulus
Kingdom Of The Planet Of Apes
Dune: Part Two
Better Man
Wicked