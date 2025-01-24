The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards are finally out! Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard, is topping the list with an impressive 14 nominations, making it one of the most-nominated films in Oscar history. This film joins the ranks of classics such as All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997), and La La Land (2016), all of which also received 14 nominations.

The film is a crime musical that centers around an underappreciated lawyer in Mexico City who is tasked with defending a high-profile murder case involving the wife of a prominent media figure. Despite her moral reservations, she argues that the death was a suicide, earning her notoriety but little satisfaction. Shortly after her victory, the client is revealed to be a powerful cartel kingpin who confides in Rita about his lifelong struggle with gender dysphoria and his desire to transition into a woman. Karla Sofía Gascón, who showcased a powerful performance in the titular role, has been nominated in the 'Best Actress.' She is making history as she would become the first transgender woman nominated in any acting category at the Oscars.

The film also earned nominations in key categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña.

Following closely behind is Conclave, directed by Edward Berger, which has received nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini.

Another notable contenders are The Brutalist andWicked. In the acting categories, the competition is fierce. For Best Actor, nominees include Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice). In the Best Actress category, alongside Gascón and Erivo, nominees include Demi Moore for her role in The Substance, which has sparked conversations about ageism in Hollywood.

The only Indian representation at the Oscars 2025 is Anuja, a film backed by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra. The film secured a nomination in the Best Live Action Short Film category alongside Alien, I'm Not a Robot, The Last Ranger and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

The Oscars ceremony will take place on March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Hosted by Conan O'Brien, this year's event promises to be an exciting celebration of cinematic achievements. Here are the nomination list:

BEST PICTURE

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickle Boys

The Substance

Wicked

BEST DIRECTOR

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Perez

Sean Baker, Anora

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Perez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

BEST ACTOR

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Perez

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Substance (Coralie Fargeat)

Anora (Sean Baker)

The Brutalist (Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold)

A Real Pain (Jesse Eisenberg)

September 5 (Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz S Binder)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Sing Sing

Nickle Boys

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With The Needle

I'm Still Here

The Seed Of The Sacred Fig

Flow

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat

Sugarcane

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments Of A Beaten Heart

The Only Girl In The Orchestra

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT

Anuja

I'm Not A Robot

The Last Ranger

Alien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late (Elton John & Brandi Carlile)

El Mal from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

Like A Bird from Sing Sing (Abraham Alexander and Adrian Quesada)

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight (Diane Warren)

Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez (Clément Ducol, Camille, and Jacques Audiard)

BEST SOUND

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

The Wild Robot

Wicked

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

BEST FILM EDITING

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Alien: Romulus

Kingdom Of The Planet Of Apes

Dune: Part Two

Better Man

Wicked