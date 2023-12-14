Orwell Lionel stands out as a visionary leader with a relentless commitment to reshaping the future of aspiring financial professionals. As a young entrepreneur hailing from Wayanad, his journey has been a testament to his passion for working towards reshaping the landscape of commerce education in the country.

Lionel's strong passion for empowering the public through the potential of quality commerce education brought the institute, IIC Lakshya. Upon recognizing the need for an educational institute in the nation that could provide organized and formal commerce coaching to students and will empower them to become competent professionals ready to thrive in the ever-evolving business world.

Lionel and his dedicated team set out to debunk the prevailing myths surrounding commerce education in India. In the past, there was a misconception that becoming a Chartered Accountant (CA) was an extremely arduous task, only succeeded by the top of the student crowd. Many students with higher grades in class 10 traditionally pursued the science stream, while those with lower grades opted for commerce. The select few commerce aspirants who were passionate about pursuing professions like CA had to struggle a lot to access proper training and education due to the lack of easily accessible opportunities and a structured syllabus and curriculum.

Moreover, students had to rely on self-study and CA professionals, acquire materials through registration, and take tuition classes for some subjects. Analysing these shortcomings he established himself with an academic system with experienced faculty, simplified materials, advanced digital classrooms, and a well-rounded evaluation system.

Orwell Lionel's vision for his institute extends beyond Kerala's borders. Within the next three years, the institute aims to expand its reach across India, providing quality commerce education to students in various cities. With a focus on empowering ten thousand students in the coming years, the institute has already opened a branch in Bangalore.

Orwell Lionel's advice for aspiring financial professionals is simply to consider pursuing commerce professional courses after the 12th class, following their higher secondary education. He believes that gaining real-world experience and gaining industry knowledge can be extremely crucial in determining professional success.

In his view, a person with three years of experience in chartered accountancy can even aspire to become the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of a company, showcasing the practical approach that his institute encourages their students.

Orwell Lionel, with his dream of revolutionizing commerce learning and formal education for professional commerce courses, has successfully built the foundations for what would make way for generations to explore the endless possibilities of pursuing these courses.