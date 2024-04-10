Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani and Neeta Ambani will be celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. Bollywood actors, Salman Khan, Orry, B Praak, and Sonu Nigam are at present in Jamnagar for the celebrations.

Salman Khan sings 'Saari Duniya Jala Denge' at Anant Ambani's pre-birthday bash

Several videos and pictures have emerged online that show Salman Khan and Orry enjoying Anant Ambani's birthday bash.

A video shows B Praak singing 'Saari Duniya Jaala Denge' from Animal on Tuesday evening.

Salman Khan joined B Praak and the duo sang 'Saari Duniya Jalaa Denge' from the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, has gone viral

Orry was seen grooving as Salman Khan sang with B Praak.

Netizens were left amused seeing Salman Khan crooning Sari Duniya Jala Denge.

A video shows Orry filming Salman lovingly crooning the song.

Salman was seen at pre-wedding celebrations of the Ambanis

Salman was also present during the grand pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar last month. Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan performed on stage as well. He was also seen dancing to Chammak Challo on stage, with singer Akon, Shah Rukh, and others. Some of the other stars who were also present include Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ananya Pandey among others.

About the song Sari Duniya Jala Denge

The song Saari Duniya Jala Denge was a rage last year after the release of Animal. The song was used in the climactic fight sequence between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's characters in the film. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also starred Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri. The film became a blockbuster and is now streaming on Netflix on January.