It's a new day, and once again, social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was spotted partying in Mumbai with his friends.

Amid heavy downpour in the city, Orry, along with his "minions" and celebrity friends, was seen letting his hair down and setting the dance floor ablaze. Several videos from the bash have gone viral. Orry also took to his Instagram stories to share inside glimpses from the night.

The party was attended by Bhavna Pandey, Khushi Kapoor, Avneet Kaur, Kanika Kapoor, among others. In the photos, Orry struck his signature pose, placing his hand on his chest. Although he has often been called out for his unusual habit of resting his hand on female celebrities' chests, this time, it was his outfit that grabbed eyeballs.

For the evening, Orry opted for a body-hugging navy blue shirt featuring a bralette-inspired design, which he paired with baggy jeans. Netizens were quick to call out the shimmery bralette-style detailing on his shirt.

For the unversed, Orry's bold fashion choice comes just days after he opened up about his sexual orientation. On August 2, as he turned 30, he shared a reel where he was seen sipping champagne. The clip featured him saying that while being gay had been fun, now that he's 30, he wants a wife and kids.

"Thank you, everyone. Being gay was absolutely fun, but now I am 30 and it's time for a wife and kids," read the text on his reel.