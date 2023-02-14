"The beauty is that through disappointment you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality." This quote by Conan O'Brien defines Devanshu Mahajan, aka Chimkandian. He always had an aim, but this was different from others. He did not aim for money, popularity, or success; rather, he aimed to make people laugh. Throughout his career, he tried multiple things. From making YouTube videos to working as a graphic designer, he tried various elements to convince himself that he was satisfied, but he never believed it. After a lot of struggle and trying various things, he realized that to make people laugh, he did not need to copy anyone or imitate them; he just had to be himself.

Famous for his comedy works in his original voice, he has made a name for himself in a very short time. However, this love from his followers came after a long line of struggles, mix-and-match chances, and finding his own identity. So let us see what insight or tips he can offer on becoming an artist.

He says, "I don't think I am in any place to give tips to anyone because I feel there are many people more talented and experienced than me. However, I am in the field of comedy content, so I will surely give an insight into what I have experienced to date in my journey."

Firstly, he says that one should not become anxious about their reach, followers, or views. We should focus on working hard and giving our best. Sometimes we start focusing on others and how they are growing faster, but this only results in distraction. So, when the attention is all on the work, the results will follow. Secondly, trends play an important role. As per him, trends are always changing, and they determine how much people will appreciate you. Making videos on the latest trend is a "MUST" because this not only attracts followers but also shows the research that one does about the audience. If these changing trends are not catered to, one can be left behind or overtaken by upcoming creators, as these trends define what people want.

Change and experimentation are the go-to methods for success. While time permits, one must experiment and try various elements of being an artist. During this process of change and experimentation, a creator can find his forte, or the area that is most appealing to him and his followers. Thus, this can then be the long-term choice for creating videos. Further, regular changes and experimentation also help in reviving creativity and drawing the attention of the audience. Another important aspect that he highlights is that "you need to be careful of online scams." When an artist is in the initial stage of growth, they get several promotions or paid partnerships, but these can also be scams. So, I firmly suggest that you do thorough research and check the credentials of the person before going for it. "You don't want to lose anything before you again, I believe."

Adding to this, he emphasizes the importance of backup. He feels that during the initial

stages of one's career as a content creator, leaving the job or studies is not a feasible option. It

takes time to make monetary benefits out of content creation, and leaving the job or studies may

not be the best option because even with talent and hard work, money is always a necessity. "So

until and unless creation starts paying you well, don't leave your streamlined career to move to a

new one," he says. Further, he explains how he has experienced and seen that the choice of topic plays an important role in content creation. So as per him, politics and religion should not be the primary source for topics in the case of comedy videos, as hurting anyone's religious or political feelings is not the right way. However, if the content is positive or is helping the community at large, then it is surely welcomed by all, but scrutiny and choice are very crucial.

Lastly, he expresses his feelings about what made him what he is today, which is "originality!" He exclaims, "Your aim is not just to earn a following in numbers but to earn a family." So, be original, for the bond that is made on the foundation of originality is true and is that of a family. Unless this is the case, you'll lose the following as soon as you get back to your original self"