John Cena, who has not been seen on television for a long time, is expected to wrestle at WrestleMania, but as of now, it appears that his original match is out of the question. There have been a number of rumours floating around who would be Cena's opponent at the Biggest Show of the year and many fans have even speculated that Kurt Angle could be the fitting match for the epic feud.

However, as per a report by The Wrestling Observer, the original plan for John Cena at WrestleMania was for him to face on the current WWE Champion Samoa Joe in a title match. And then it was announced on SmackDown Live on Tuesday that Rey Mysterio would now be taking on Samoa Joe for the Championship now instead, which has certainly thrown the question around Cena's match in a quandary.

The Wrestling Observer has gone on record saying that Cena will be a part of WrestleMania but in the light of recent events, this is looking an extremely remote possibility. It could well boil down to the penultimate episode of Raw ahead of WrestleMania and Cena has to possibly pick up a feud or a fight, failing which he can well miss the WrestleMania fixture this year.

What is happening with CM Punk?

UFC star Anthony Pettis, in a recent interview with TMZ, revealed CM Punk was coming to train regularly, and was thus, putting a lot of pressure on himself. He quickly went on to concede that Punk had been forced to come and fight on the big stage very early which resulted in him not being at his best. However, he now believes that Punk is training hard to make up for all the slip-ups early in the piece.

"The time that he spent getting ready to fight, that's what he is doing now. They put a lot of pressure on him, they made him come over with no experience and fight on the biggest stage. I don't know anybody who can do that, not even some young kids," he told MMA India.

Pettis also added that despite Punk training very hard and quite regularly, it does not seem he would be featuring in any match in the near future. Also, the fact that he was working on two films could act as an impediment.