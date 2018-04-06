Pramod Mohan, who had earlier made sitcom Chumma - Just Fun, has directed his first movie in the form of Orayiram Kinakkalal. Biju Menon plays the lead role with Sharu P Varghese and Sakshi Agarwal enacting the roles of the female leads. Saikumar, Suresh Krishna, Kalabhavan Shajohn and others are also in the cast.

Ranjith Meleppat, Sachin Warrier, and Aswin Ram have provided music for Orayiram Kinakkalal. Kunjunni S Kumar has handled the cinematography, while Mansoor Muthutty has edited the flick.

The movie deals with a few people who choose shorts-cuts to fulfill their dreams. Biju Menon will be seen in the role of Sriram, a UK returnee. He wants to settle in Kochi with his wife and daughter.

To make quick money, he associates with a group, but life pushes him to unexpected situations, showing the true color of the people involved in the easy money-making plan. What follows next is the interesting part of Orayiram Kinakkalal.

Orayiram Kinakkalal, which is produced by Renji Panicker, Josmon Simon and Brijeesh Mohamed under the banner of Renji Panicker Entertainment, hit the theatres Friday, April 6.

The comedy thriller has spiked the viewers' interest with an impressive trailer. Can the movie live up to the audience's expectations? Find it out in their comments:

The morning shows have commenced just now and we will bring you the viewers' response as and when it is out online: Stay Tuned.