The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has recently issued an orange alert for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu. This warning, released on Tuesday, anticipates heavy to very heavy rains due to a low-pressure system formed over the sea. The system is expected to intensify, causing significant changes in weather patterns. This alert follows the devastating Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1, causing widespread destruction.

The low-pressure system is expected to influence several districts, including Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Cuddalore, and Kancheepuram. These areas are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday. In addition to these districts, 12 others, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Kallakurichi, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, are likely to experience intense rain spells.

The RMC has also issued an orange alert for Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore districts for Thursday. Meanwhile, Chennai and its neighbouring districts have been put on a yellow alert, with forecasts predicting heavy rains on December 12. The weather department has predicted strong winds of 35-45 km /h over the southeast Bay of Bengal.

The system is expected to move west-northwestwards and intensify in the next 24 hours, reaching the southwest Bay of Bengal, near the Sri Lanka-Tamil Nadu coast, by Wednesday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea, and those already in deep waters have been urged to return to the shores immediately.

Cyclone Fengal resulted in the loss of 12 lives and inundated 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, leading to significant losses for farmers. The cyclone also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, 997 transformers, 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 tanks.

The districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi recorded over 50 cm of rainfall in a single day, equivalent to an entire season's average, leading to severe flooding and extensive crop damage. The Tamil Nadu government reported that 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were adversely affected by the disaster.

In the wake of the devastation, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Rs 2,000 crore as interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund. The Tamil Nadu government submitted an initial damage assessment report, estimating the need for Rs 2,475 crore for relief and reconstruction efforts. The Central government has sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief for the affected regions.

As the state braces for another round of heavy rains, the lessons from the past serve as a stark reminder of the potential devastation that such weather events can cause. The authorities are urged to take all necessary measures to mitigate the impact of the impending rains and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents.