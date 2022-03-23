Cloud major Oracle on Wednesday announced the availability of Java 18, the latest version of the programming language and development platform.

Java 18 (Oracle JDK 18) delivers thousands of performance, stability, and security improvements, including nine enhancements to the platform that will further improve developer productivity, the company claims.

"The release of Java 18 demonstrates Oracle's continued commitment to provide enterprises and developers faster access to enhancements with the six-month feature release cadence," Georges Saab, Vice President of Development, Java Platform Group, Oracle said in a statement.

"We continue to make technical investments that improve the performance, stability, and security of the Java SE Platform implementations, as well as the Java Development Kit," it read.

The latest Java Development Kit (JDK) aims to provide updates and improvements with nine JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs). These include the capability to add Code Snippets in Java API Documentation (JEP 413), which simplifies the addition of sample source code in API documentation, and Simple Web Server (JEP 408) for prototyping and testing.

Developers can explore two incubating modules: the Vector API (JEP 417) and the Foreign Function and Memory API (JEP 419), as well as a preview feature: Pattern Matching for Switch (JEP 420).Accelerating Java's Adoption in the Cloud, Oracle recently introduced Java Management Service (JMS), a new Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) native service to help manage Java runtimes and applications on-premises or on any cloud. JMS delivers the information needed to manage Java deployments across the enterprise.