Opposition parties in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir extended full support to the Aam Aadmi Party to save democracy in the country.

Reacting strongly against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) termed this action as a "threat to democracy".

"Democracy is under threat in the country as the ruling party is hellbent on terrorizing the opposition parties after the announcement of the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections", vice president of the NC and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said.

"You see that the sitting Chief Minister and an important part of the opposition alliance has been arbitrarily arrested by the Enforcement Directorate just to stifle dissent voice", Omar said, adding, "But he is not the first Chief Minister to face such action. Some weeks ago the sitting Chief Minister of Jharkhand was also in a similar position".

"His deputy chief minister was also arrested last year, others also. This is just unfortunately a part of a process whereby democratic institutions in this country have gradually been eroded to a point that they almost now cease to exist," he observed.

BJP destroying democratic institutions to remain in power

Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP was bulldozing democratic institutions in the country and people have lost faith in such institutions.

"Now whether the country realizes the risk and the threat that our democracy faces are not, time will tell but the legacy that this government will leave is not good for the democracy", he said. "This government won't last forever at some point or the other this government will be out of office and out of power but the lasting legacy, that they will leave wherein democratic institutions will have been all but destroyed, is one that I think is extremely unfortunate for this country", Omar cautioned.

All opposition leaders facing similar action

While extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party, Omar said that the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal is not an isolated case.

"Such actions against opposition leaders have become a route affair in recent years, affecting parties across the political spectrum", he said and regretted that peoples' faith in the judiciary is also eroding and this, according to him, is a dangerous sign.

Aisi Taisi Democracy. For all the talk of 400+ seats, the ruling dispensation is displaying a remarkable degree of nervousness. Having a sitting opposition CM arrested by a pliable central agency within days of the general elections being announced is a blot on democracy. @JKNC_… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 22, 2024

Reacting to ED's repeated summons to his father and former Chief Minister Dr. Farooq Abdullah, he said that the NC is ready to face such an onslaught.

He reaffirmed their commitment to resisting the BJP's policies, particularly in the aftermath of the changes imposed on Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Mehbooba expresses concern over silence of ECI

Echoing in a similar voice, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed her concern over the silence maintained by the Election Commission of India after the recent action of the ruling party.

"Bank accounts of the main opposition party have been frozen after the announcement of the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections. Now a prominent leader of the opposition who is also a sitting Chief Minister has been arrested", she said and expressed her anger over the silence of ECI.

Mehbooba further pointed out that all tainted leaders who have joined the BJP are now free from the action of the ED or other central agencies.