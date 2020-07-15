Smartphone brand OPPO on Wednesday announced the 125W flash charge, the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge, the ultra-small portable 50W mini SuperVOOC charger as well as the 110W mini flash charger.

The 125W flash charge technology uses direct charging technology which is able to charge a 4000mAh battery up to 41 per cent in 5 minutes and fully charge it in 20 minutes at the fastest rate.

"The accelerated 5G rollout worldwide, as well as the increasing diversification of high-power-consumption applications including gaming and video viewing, represent new challenges for the battery life of mobile phones and user charging experience," Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist, OPPO said in a statement.

Oppo's next-gen charging solutions

The 125W flash charge technology is compatible with previous SuperVOOC and VOOC flash charge protocols and also supports mainstream protocols.

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in 30 minutes at the fastest rate.

It is also compatible with the Qi standard and provides users with a cable-free and super-fast charging experience.

In addition, OPPO has showcased a conceptual wireless charger for the 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge.

The charger features a beautifully - sculpted glass which is made of moldless rapid prototyping technology and is the first application of this type of technology in the consumer electronics market, the company claims.

In addition, the company has also launched a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and a 110W mini flash charger that features a unique dual-level architecture.

The 50W mini SuperVOOC charger is compatible with VOOC protocols, supports mainstream protocols like 27W PD and 50W PPS, and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones and laptops.

(With inputs from IANS)