Oppo just changed the playing field and it might just be leading in the space of smartphone innovation. At the OPPO Inno Day 2020, the Chinese smartphone maker unveiled its latest concept smartphone - the Oppo X 2021 that offers an expandable display in a unique mechanism unlike we've ever seen before.

Foldable smartphones have made quite an impression on consumers and then LG Wing came along with a swivel screen that rotates clockwise in 90 degrees to enable new use cases. But that design, although refreshing, received mixed reactions. Practical or not, the swivel design was the talk of the tinsel town until at least Oppo came up with the most practical and seamless extended display design.

Meet OPPO X 2021

Oppo X 2021 looks like a normal 6.7-inch display smartphone, but one swipe on the side of the phone and it goes up to 7.4 inches. The OLED display transforms into a larger one in the most seamless fashion, at least that's what the videos from the Inno Day have shown.

Oppo used a special 2-in-1 Plate inside the phone to help slide the OLED display without causing any damage. A Motor Roll Powertrain is also integrated inside, which is the key secret for the OLED display expansion.

Although the design looks delicate, Oppo claims there's a layer of Warp Track to protect the screen surface during the sliding mechanism. There are many use cases we can immediately think of even without getting our hands on the phone, such as gaming, watching multimedia content, reading and seamless multi-tasking.

Oppo X 2021 is still a far-fetched dream as there is no launch date or sale date for the phone. If the name is any indication, we might hear something in 2021. Stay tuned for updates.