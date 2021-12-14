Global smartphone brand OPPO on Tuesday officially unveiled its AR (assisted reality) device called 'Air Glass' that comes with 'Spark Micro Projector', cutting-edge Micro LED, and a bespoke diffraction optical waveguide display that supports user interactions through touch, voice, head movement, and hand motion.

The wearable is built around a 'monocle waveguide' design and features free-flowing curves that offer lightweight and minimalist appearance.

The device is set to be launched in Q1 2022 in China first.

OPPO Air Glass

With a total weight of approximately 30 grams, OPPO Air Glass is one of the lightest monocle waveguide devices in the industry and can be worn much like a pair of regular glasses, the company announced at its 'INNO Day 2021'.

"OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers," said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute.

"The easy-to-use display can present key messages we need right in front of our eyes. With OPPO Air Glass, the world will never look the same again," he added.

The lens is secured to a light and slim frame, which houses all the components, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform.

The 'Spark Micro Projector' is roughly the size of a coffee bean, and features a CNC metal enclosure with a glass lens module to provide better heat dissipation and stability.

The projector is powered by a cutting-edge Micro LED, which has a brightness of up to 3 million nits.

OPPO Air Glass is designed to be as accessible to as many people as possible, including users with refractive errors such as myopia and hypermetropia, said the company.

The glasses are available in two different types of frames -- a silver half-frame, and a black full-frame that can better accommodate users who require corrective eyewear.

The 'Air Glass' can be operated using the Smart Glass App on OPPO Watch 2 and any OPPO smartphone installed with ColorOS 11 or above versions.

When Air Glass is paired with an OPPO Watch 2, users can also use hand movements to confirm, cancel, and switch application cards.

The 'Air Glass' is installed with a variety of applications, including those developed by OPPO, including weather, calendar, health, teleprompter, translation and navigation, the company said.

(With inputs from IANS)