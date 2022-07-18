Oppo has officially launched a series of new products in India, including Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Even though the virtual launch event was disrupted on YouTube after the video platform suspended Oppo India's channel during livestream, the new products have arrived and here's everything you need to know.
Reno 8 Series: Pricing and availability
Reno 8 Pro 5G: Rs 45,999
Reno 8 5G: Rs 29,999
Reno 8 Pro 5G will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores starting Tuesday, July 19, whereas the Reno 8 5G will go on sale from July 25.
Buyers can avail 10 percent cashback on select bank cards, no cost EMI for up to 6 months, complete damage protection for 180 days, and premium service offer.
Pad Air: Pricing and availability
Pad Air 64GB: Rs 16,999
Pad Air 128GB: Rs 19,999
Both variants of Oppo Pad Air will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores starting July 23.
Enco X2: Pricing and availability
Enco X2: Rs 10,999
The new Oppo TWS earbuds will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores from July 25.
Features and specifications you need to know
Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G
- 6.7" Ultra-Clear 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core SoC
- MariSilicon X NPU
- 80W SUPERVOOC
- 256GB storage
- 12GB RAM
- 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera
- 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper
- ColorOS 12.1
Oppo Reno 8 5G
- 6.43" Ultra-Clear 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED Screen
- MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core SoC
- 80W SUPERVOOC
- 128GB storage
- 8GB RAM
- 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro camera
- 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper
Oppo Pad Air
- 10.36-inch (2,000x1,200px) 2K IPS Screen
- 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor
- 64/128GB storage
- 4GB RAM
- ColorOS 12.1
Oppo Enco X2
- 11mm dynamic driver + 6mm planar diaphragm
- 20Hz - 40kHz frequency response
- Bluetooth 5.2
- Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording
- Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE)
- Music play time of 5h (one-time charge)/20h (with charging case at 50% volume with ANC)