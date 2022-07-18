Oppo has officially launched a series of new products in India, including Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8, Pad Air and Enco X2 TWS earbuds. Even though the virtual launch event was disrupted on YouTube after the video platform suspended Oppo India's channel during livestream, the new products have arrived and here's everything you need to know.

Reno 8 Series: Pricing and availability

Reno 8 Pro 5G: Rs 45,999

Reno 8 5G: Rs 29,999

Reno 8 Pro 5G will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores starting Tuesday, July 19, whereas the Reno 8 5G will go on sale from July 25.

Buyers can avail 10 percent cashback on select bank cards, no cost EMI for up to 6 months, complete damage protection for 180 days, and premium service offer.

Pad Air: Pricing and availability

Pad Air 64GB: Rs 16,999

Pad Air 128GB: Rs 19,999

Both variants of Oppo Pad Air will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores starting July 23.

Enco X2: Pricing and availability

Enco X2: Rs 10,999

The new Oppo TWS earbuds will be available in India on Flipkart, Oppo Store and retail stores from July 25.

Features and specifications you need to know

Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G

6.7" Ultra-Clear 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED screen MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX octa-core SoC MariSilicon X NPU 80W SUPERVOOC 256GB storage 12GB RAM 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro camera 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper ColorOS 12.1

Oppo Reno 8 5G

6.43" Ultra-Clear 90Hz refresh rate AMOLED Screen MediaTek Dimensity 1300 octa-core SoC 80W SUPERVOOC 128GB storage 8GB RAM 50MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and 2 MP macro camera 32MP Sony IMX7o9 selfie snapper

Oppo Pad Air

10.36-inch (2,000x1,200px) 2K IPS Screen 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 processor 64/128GB storage 4GB RAM ColorOS 12.1

Oppo Enco X2