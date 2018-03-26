After days of speculations, Oppo F7 is finally set to make its debut later today at an event in Mumbai.

The company, which is also the official brand sponsor of Indian cricket team, has signed Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Hardik Pandya as their brand ambassadors. They are expected to grace the launch event of Oppo F7. The brand has made arrangements for fans to watch the live streaming on the official Oppo India page at 12:00 pm IST.

In a bid to create curiosity the company has also released a couple of teasers highlighting Oppo F7's advanced front-camera and also the design language, but rest of the features are yet to be ascertained.

To provide a better perspective, we have scoured through multiple reliable sources and come up the list of specifications which are most likely to make the cut in the upcoming Oppo F7.

Display and design:

As per the official teaser, Oppo F7 is said to come with a 6.23-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) Super Full Screen having 19:9 aspect ratio and also a notch on top with the front camera along with companion sensors to enable face-unlock capability. Its design is similar to the Apple iPhone X (review), but it remains to be seen whether the Oppo phone's sensors will be on par with the latter's.

On the back, it is expected to come with a metal-clad shell and a single primary camera alongwith a fingerprint sensor.

Processor, RAM, storage:

Oppo F7 is said to come with 2GHz MediaTel Helio P60 chip ( 2GHz Cortex A73 cores x 4 and 2.0GHz A53 cores x 4) octa-core backed by the Mali-G72MP3 graphics engine, 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. It is expected to run on Android Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0.

Camera:

The highlight of all previous Oppo F series have all been the front-camera and the upcoming F7 too is no exception. The company's official teaser has confirmed the new phone will come with top-notch 25MP selfie camera having Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered Beauty Technology 2.0, which can recognize 296 facial positioning spots to enable users to beautify the face in terms of skin tone, blemishes, erase acne scars and more. It is also confirmed to come with Augmented Reality (AR) sticker options for selfies to share on social media channels.

It’s quirky and it’s fun! The new #OPPOF7 comes with built-in AR stickers that allow you to bring out your playful self and go crazy while clicking flawless selfies.

Which is your favorite AR Sticker?

Know more - https://t.co/rDO67n0dgF pic.twitter.com/fmr1SRRW2r — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 22, 2018

On the back, it is said to have a 16MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 4K video taking capability and real-time HDR modes (even in front-camera too).

The revolutionary A.I. Beauty Technology 2.0 on the #OPPOF7 makes every selfie the epitome of perfection. See how its 296 positioning spots enable you to beautify your candid and quirky shots. pic.twitter.com/loFXyqXyLo — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 19, 2018

Battery:

Oppo F7 is expected to come packed with 3,400mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage. It is also said to have fast charging capability.

Other stipulated features include dual-sim slots with 4G-VoLTE support, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and A-GPS.

Price and availability:

Going by the spec-sheet and previous Oppo F series price pattern, the new F7 is expected to be priced around Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. As far as the availability is concerned, it might be made available on March 28. The company has posted a timeline of the launch event, which suggests the new device is most likely to be released on Wednesday.

Interested readers can catch live action of Oppo F7 launch by logging on to Oppo India page (here) at 12:00 pm.

Stay tuned. IBTimes India is attending the Oppo product launch event. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for live updates on Oppo F7.