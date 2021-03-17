Oppo recently launched two good-looking phones under its popular F-series. Now, the F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ have finally gone on sale in India, allowing anticipating Indians to buy the smartphones. Both smartphones cater to the mid-range category of sub-Rs 25,000, making it a suitable choice given the combination of appealing specs.

Oppo F19 Pro is the affordable one, priced at Rs 21,490 for 8GB+128GB configuration and Rs 23,490 for the 8GB+256GB model. The smartphone comes in Crystal Silver and Fluid Black colors and the fine-textured finish offers a solid grip and keeps the fingerprint smudges at bay.

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G comes in just 8GB and 128GB configuration and priced at Rs 25,990. The colour options are the same - Crystal Silver and Fluid Black. But there's a matte glass finish, which looks classy in both shades.

Where to buy?

Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other e-commerce websites as well as offline retailers. There are attractive offers bundled with the sale, which is valid till March 19. HDFC Bank customers can avail Rs 2,000 instant discount on F19 Pro and Rs 1,500 off on F19 Pro+. There are other offers like No Cost EMI for up to 9 months, one-time screen replacement, up to 70 percent buyback, discount on Enco W11 and Band Style and additional discount on exchange. All these offers are exclusively available on Amazon and Flipkart.

F19 series worth considering?

We are currently reviewing the F19 series and find both the phones quite compelling at their respective price points. The design aspect is appealing, the cameras are ample, battery performance is incredible. The F19 Pro+ with 5G support and better performance makes it an easy choice.

Here's a quick rundown of specs for both phones:

Oppo F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ both share a 6.43" FullHD+ Super AMOLED screen, 48MP quad camera, 16MP selfie unit, in-display fingerprint scanner, and 4,310 mAh battery. The F19 Pro+ and F19 Pro have identical design, but the F19 Pro is powered by Helio P95 with 30W fast charging support and the F19 Pro+ has Dimensity 800U with 50W fast charging support.