OPPO is continuing to strengthen its foothold in India with the launch of new smartphones that have a knack of attracting consumers in the world's second-largest smartphone market. OPPO has confirmed that it will be hosting an online event to launch the newest member of its F-series, the F17 Pro, which is being touted as the world's sleekest phone of 2020.

Adding credibility to the claim of "world's sleekest phone of 2020", OPPO revealed that the upcoming F17 Pro has a 7.48mm thin frame. That's indeed extremely slim. The official launch of the F17 Pro is scheduled for September 2 and the entire event will be live-streamed via OPPO's official social media channels. The event is going to be an online music festival, the invite reads.

OPPO F17 series: What to expect?

OPPO F17 series will naturally comprise of the vanilla and a premium variant. Going by the rumours and leaks about the upcoming smartphone series, we can expect the following features and specifications in the new phones.

OPPO F17 Pro will feature a 6.43-inch Super-AMOLED Full HD+ display, quad rear camera setup in a square-shaped module consisting of a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP sensors and a 16MP selfie snapper paired with a depth sensor. Like the Reno 4 Pro, the F17 Pro will have a cut-out camera in the display but with dual sensors.

Under the hood, the F17 Pro is expected to pack an Helio P95 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC charging, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

On the other hand, the OPPO F17 is expected to feature a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, a quad-camera setup on the back, 16MP selfie camera in a water drop notch, an inferior Snapdragon 662 chipset and the same battery as the Pro variant.

The details on the pricing and availability will be revealed on the day of the launch.