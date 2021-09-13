Oppo recently expanded its Enco TWS earphones category with the launch of all new Enco Buds, which come packed with a host of new features. Targeted towards the budget shoppers, the new Enco Buds offer value and are light on pocket, making it the go-to option for anyone who've been yearning to try out the truly-wireless earphones.

Oppo has revealed the sale details of the new Enco Buds in India, along with a special offer price. The Enco Buds will go on sale in India on September 14, exclusively on Flipkart. Priced at Rs 1,999, the Enco Buds are going to be available at a special discounted price for a limited time to lure early buyers.

Oppo Enco Buds launch offer and features

Oppo is offering the Enco Buds for Rs 1,799, but only for three days, starting September 14 till September 16. Here's a look at the features of the new Enco Buds and if it makes sense to buy them during the sale.

Oppo Enco Buds offer up to 24 hours of battery life with its 400mAh battery pack on its case and 40mAh on each bud. The earphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

The Enco Buds also feature Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be connected even if 10 meters away from the phone. The Bluetooth 5.2 chip also supports binaural low-latency transmission.

In addition, the earbuds arrive with AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) for high-definition wireless audio transmission protocol and 80ms super low latency Game Mode as well. The budget earphones come with AI-based call noise-cancelling tech.