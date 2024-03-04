Varun Tej, known for his previous successes in films like Fidaa, Kanche and F2, has faced a challenging period with a series of disappointments since Ghani. It has been quite some time, and the actor is struggling to bag a hit.

Despite his prominence in the industry, even the highly anticipated sequel, F3, turned out to be a flop, contributing to his recent streak of unsuccessful ventures. Gandeevadhari Arjuna, another film in his repertoire, went largely unnoticed by the audience.

The same happened to his latest project, Operation Valentine, which carried minimal expectations upon release. Despite Varun Tej's earnest efforts to promote the film, the teaser itself left viewers with low hopes. Unfortunately, the movie has not only failed to generate anticipation but is now receiving a disastrous response, solidifying the initial scepticism surrounding its potential success.

Varun Tej had showcased optimism for Operation Valentine. The makers invested considerable effort in promoting the film at a pan-India level, with Varun participating in campaigns across North India. However, the film opened to poor reviews on its release day, struggling to hold its ground at the box office. Debut director Shakti Pratap Singh is being criticized for not effectively utilizing Varun's star power, especially considering the reported 40 crore budget from the production house Sony.

Despite a compelling setting and a unique storyline, the audience displayed limited enthusiasm for watching the film in theatres, both in Hindi and Telugu screens. Overseas box office revenue also proved to be negligible.

Despite featuring intense action sequences and an action-packed storyline based on the 2019 Pulwama Terrorist Attack and the retaliatory Balakot Air Strikes by the Indian Air Force, Operation Valentine failed to keep the audience engaged. The film reportedly earned an overall amount of Rs 6 crore (share) in India during its first weekend, reflecting its struggle to resonate with viewers.