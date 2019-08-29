Around eight small budget, Telugu films released on August 23 and the only big-budget film among all was Kousalya Krishnamurthy, a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster film Kanaa.

From now onwards, clash of a number of films at the box office will not happen. Yes. The Producers Guild of Telugu cinema has come up with this new rule and the intention is just to avoid a clash of too many films at the box office.

Valmiki, the Telugu remake of Tamil film Jigarthanda, is being produced by Ram Achanta and Gopinath Achanta under 14 Reels Plus banner. It was announced long back that the film will be hitting the screens on September 12. The film is being directed by Harish Shankar and has Varun Tej, Atharva Murali, Lakshmi Menon and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

Due to the postponement of Saaho's release from August 15 to August 30, delay in the release of Nani's Gang Leader has also been caused. The makers have recently announced that Gang Leader will be released on September 13. The film is directed by Vikram K Kumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

With two big films releasing on consecutive days, the competition for theatres and collections is going to be huge. So to solve this, members of the Producers Guild held a press meet on Tuesday and have announced that Valmiki will be releasing on September 20, in order to avoid a clash at the box office.

They have also announced that only during the holiday season, more than two films can release. Otherwise, only one film has to be released every Friday.

Many film fraternity members have appreciated this new rule as it would help a movie to attract the audience to the theatres and garner what they have spent on it.