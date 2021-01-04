A Kerala man who has been playing online rummy for the past one year has died by suicide. The deceased identified as Vineeth (28) was found hanging on his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on December 31. Vineeth was a contract employee at ISRO, and he has apparently lost more than Rs 21 lakhs by playing rummy online.

Online rummy claimed the life of Vineeth

According to Vineeth's family members, he has been playing rummy for the last one year. As debts piled up, his friends and family members managed to pay off a partial sum recently, but Vineeth continued playing the game and again started losing a hefty sum of money.

Before he died by suicide, Vineeth had a debt of more than Rs 21 lakhs. Recently, fearing repayment of debts, Vineeth fled from his house and was later brought back by the police. After returning home, Vineeth died by suicide.

Celebrities who endorse online rummy facing backlash

As the death news of Vineeth surfaced online, netizens have started lashing out at several celebrities who recently started endorsing rummy. Some of the celebrities who promoted the game includes popular Mollywood actor Aju Varghese.

Several social media activists are now criticizing celebrities like Aju Varghese for promoting games that are pushing people to the clutches of debts. People are also urging celebrities like Aju Varghese to show some social commitment while promoting games like online rummy.

Sandeep G Varrier, official spokesperson of BJP in Kerala also criticized Aju Varghese for endorsing online rummy. It should be noted that Sandeep Varrier had previously warned against the widespread popularity of these games among young people in Kerala.

"Your family will be ruined if you start playing online games like rummy after hearing the words of people who have four kids, and the capability to pay income tax," said Sandeep Varrier.