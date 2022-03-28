Online registration for this year's 43-day long annual Shri Amarnath Yatra will start on April 11. This year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on the 11th of August on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

Principal Secretary of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Nitishwar Kumar, who is also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) shared information regarding the registration of this year's Yatra.

Registration for this year's Yatra is made against a prescribed registration form. The requisite application form and compulsory health certificate (CHC) for registration of Yatra are made available online to all the devotees who wish to undertake the Yatra as well as through designated bank branches across India.

Yatra to commence from both routes.

As reported earlier, this year's Amarnath Yatra will commence on June 30. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired the 41st Board meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

During the meeting, it was decided that this year, the 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all COVID protocols in place and will culminate, as per the tradition, on 11th August.

The Board has decided that the Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes – the Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district. The Board has also decided to put in place a daily route-wise pilgrims ceiling of 10,000 excluding Yatris who would travel by helicopter. The Board has also decided to extend the free-of-cost battery car service for Yatris at the 2.75 Km-long Baltal to Domel stretch.

RFID system to be introduced this year

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha informed the Board members that the government is introducing RFID system for the pilgrims to track their movements en route to ensure safety and well-being.

Sinha called on the officials to be proactive and ensure elaborate arrangements for conducting a smooth yatra as a large number of devotees are expected to arrive to pay their obeisance at the holy cave this year.

He laid special emphasis on providing best-in-class health facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers, strengthening telecommunication channels for Yatris, besides the use of the latest technical measures to achieve optimal synergy between the different government departments and agencies.

During the Board meeting, the Lt Governor, members of the Board- Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, D C Raina, Kailash Mehra Sadhu, K N Rai, K N Shrivastava, Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr Shailesh Raina, Prof Vishwamurti Shastri and the senior officers of UT administration also had in-depth discussions on various issues on upcoming yatra.

The Lt Governor during the meeting also directed for sending special invites to Akhada Parishads, Acharya Parishads for the facilitation of Sadhu and Sant Samaj.

Dilbag Singh, DGP briefed the Board about the detailed security arrangement plan for the yatra. He said that besides mountain rescue teams, JKP will also install camps of health and medical care for the Yatris.