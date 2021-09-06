Fitness and health remain one of the trending topics among today's youth and the elders as the ongoing pandemic has deteriorated the present health structure in the country. People have started taking fitness and health more seriously and consider it to be a great priority in their lives. While this has been a positive change, access to gymnasiums and healthcare services has been widely affected due to the ongoing pandemic. Before the pandemic, it was very easy to walk into a gym or a park to work out but now most people are pursuing work from home and do not want to hit the gymnasiums due to the fear of contracting the virus. Thus many entrepreneurs saw this as an opportunity to invest in web-based gymnasium environments and health consultation apps. The pandemic saw many such mobile applications with both free and subscription-based models taking over the present fitness studios and gymnasiums model.

Though many fitness apps and websites received a good response and are expanding widely, this leaves us with an important question, i.e. what is going to be the future of fitness, and how much the online market would affect the physical gymnasiums and fitness studios. Answering the question Himshekhar Konwar, the fitness entrepreneur who launched his venture NECMER active in the past year said-

"The fitness industry has been affected badly due to the ongoing pandemic. Many gyms had to be permanently shut down because they couldn't recover from the losses that piled upon them but again, fitness has never been so important as it is now. It's a blessing to see that people are taking their health seriously and are continuously looking for ways to keep themselves fit even while at home. This is what has made the emergence of online fitness applications and websites so important. Not just that, but online fitness apps and websites allow you to be flexible with your schedule and are usually more interactive than the regular gyms. What's even more amazing is that now the entire world can access our workout programs online from a different part of the world altogether. From what I have experienced transitioning from an offline studio to an online web app for NECMER active, I see a global movement beginning with this new model where physical gyms and studios will co-exist with their online inter-continental presence."