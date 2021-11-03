The year 2020 changed the way children in India sourced education. Resources and learning alternatives were found in online or personal tuitions, institutionalized online classes, and even home-schooling by family members.

On Tuesday, November 2, one such k-10 online education platform Swiflearn, a promising startup that gained momentum during the pandemic learning following social distancing norms, announced its acquisition by edutech company Unacademy directly competing with Byju's.

Abhinav Agarwal, who co-founded Swiflearn in 2019, took to his Twitter to announce the big news.

"Happy to share that Swiflearn is being acquired by Unacademy Group. Excited to join Unacademy, our strengths of pedagogy, content, and personalized classes combined with Unacademy's product, brand and reach can make the best in class offering for K12 market globally," he stated.

Abhinav Agarwal co-founded the platform with Anand Bakode (both IIT Bombay alumnus) with the intention to provide a virtual and personalized learning experience to children studying in UKG to class 10. Apart from the usual subjects, the platform coaches students on life skills and Vedic maths while following the ICSE and CBSE board of education.

Speaking of the acquisition, Gaurav Munjal, CEO and co-founder of Unacademy said in a statement, "We have a shared vision to make quality education accessible and affordable for students of all ages, and we are delighted to have them as part of the Unacademy Group."

"Swiflearn is building a high impact personalised and scalable learning product that will change the way students learn. Abhinav, Anand and the team have developed a great product that is seeing tremendous traction," he added.

Earlier in October, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal made news for joining the board of Unacademy. Goyal also participated in Unacademy's Series H round funding in August where the firm raised $440 million at a valuation of $3.44 billion, a ten-fold jump in 18 months, reported Mint.