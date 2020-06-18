Tamil Nadu is having a crisisdue to the pandemic, and it looks like education may be a major casualty. Reportedly, the Dravida Munnetra Kazgham (DMK) has opposed the online school education system for students in Tamil Nadu.

Online classes have been opposed by the leader of the DMK, MK Stalin saying that there isn't enough infrastructure in the state to take online classes and ensure it reaches every student.

A statement by the DMK chief, sharing statistics, said that of the 1.31 crore students in Tamil Nadu, 60 per cent were in rural areas. It said that rural students did not have a computer, laptop, or smartphone required for online education.

The statement went on to say that internet facilities, wifi and broadband were not available in all areas and that these facilities were very rare, especially in villages.

The report, MK Stalin quoted also said that only 11 per cent used laptops and only 24 per cent used a smart phone. Stalin went on to ask how students were supposed to learn without proper infrastructure. He also added that the AIADMK government is yet to recommend the curriculum for the academic year.