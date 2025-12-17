OnePlus has quietly but steadily been refining its tablet strategy, and the Pad Go 2 feels like the clearest signal yet of that intent. Unlike its predecessor, which played it safe, this new iteration embraces a more contemporary design language, borrows cues from premium tablets, and attempts to strike a balance between affordability and everyday versatility. It's clearly aimed at students, casual professionals, and users who want a reliable big-screen companion rather than a full-blown productivity beast.

What stands out immediately is that the Pad Go 2 isn't just a spec refresh. From its redesigned chassis to a larger, sharper display and thoughtful software additions, OnePlus has gone back to the drawing board. The question, then, isn't whether it looks better—it clearly does—but whether this makeover translates into meaningful real-world value.

Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2.8K LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra RAM: 8GB LPDDR5X Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) Battery: 10,050mAh with 33W SUPERVOOC charging Charger: 45W adapter in the box Cameras: 8MP rear, 8MP front Weight: 599g (5G variant) Colours: Shadow Black, Lavender Drift Extras: Face unlock, stylus support, quad speakers

Price: Rs 26,999 / Rs 29,999 / Rs 32,999 (5G)

Design and display

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 undergoes a complete visual overhaul, and it's a welcome one. The earlier center-mounted camera and dual-finish back panel are gone, replaced by a cleaner, more iPad-like design with flat edges, rounded corners, and a camera module positioned neatly in the top-right corner. It looks modern, minimal, and far more premium than before.

The display grows to 12.1 inches with a sharper 2800 x 1980 resolution, framed by uniform bezels that add to the tablet's symmetry. With up to 900 nits of peak brightness, the screen remains readable outdoors and excels indoors, especially while streaming content. Colours pop, contrast is strong for an LCD panel, and the overall experience feels immersive. The new Lavender Drift finish looks refreshing, feels smooth to the touch, and at just 6.83mm thick, the tablet remains impressively portable despite its size.

The 7:5 aspect ratio takes little time to adjust to. It works well for browsing, note-taking, and watching content in landscape while still being manageable in portrait mode. Button placement is sensible—volume rockers sit on the top-left corner and the power button on the left edge in landscape orientation—and remain easy to reach regardless of how you hold the tablet.

Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup, with two speakers on each side when held vertically. There's no Dolby Atmos branding this time, but the speakers deliver ample volume, good separation, and enough surround to comfortably fill a quiet room. Whether it's a late-night movie or a casual YouTube binge, the sound complements the display nicely.

Performance and software

Powering the Pad Go 2 is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra, which positions the tablet firmly in the "reliable performer" category rather than a powerhouse. Everyday tasks—web browsing, video calls, streaming, document editing, and juggling two to three apps at once—are handled smoothly without noticeable lag.

Casual gaming fares well too, though this isn't a tablet built for extended, graphics-heavy sessions. Lighter titles run comfortably, but pushing demanding games for long periods reveals the chip's limitations. That said, OnePlus compensates with software features that genuinely elevate the experience.

Open Canvas multitasking continues to be one of OnePlus' strongest advantages on tablets, and the Pad Go 2 supports it well. Multi-window usage feels natural and intuitive, making it easier to get quick work done on the move. With 5G onboard, the tablet also doubles as a navigation and media companion while travelling—particularly useful if you don't have a large infotainment system.

OnePlus O+ Connect further strengthens the ecosystem play. File sharing and screen mirroring work seamlessly not just with OnePlus phones, but also with Macs and iPhones. Paired with a OnePlus handset—in my case, the 15R—features like cross-device copy-paste, screen mirroring, and quick file transfers proved genuinely useful in daily use.

Stylus support

For the first time, the Pad Go series supports a stylus, and it's a meaningful upgrade. The optional Pad Go 2 Stylo offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, translating subtle hand movements into accurate digital strokes. Writing and drawing feel natural, making the tablet far more appealing to students, note-takers, and casual creatives.

The stylus gets its own USB Type-C port, and charging for 10 minutes will give you 12 hours of use. Total battery life on the stylo is 20 hours, which is sufficient in most cases.

The case for Pad Go 2 has a stylo holder, which is a great addition since there's no magnetic attachment. Personally, this is more secure, as I tend to lose styluses attached magnetically to the tablet.

The addition of the stylo alone significantly boosts the Pad Go 2's value proposition, especially for first-time tablet buyers who want more than just a media consumption device.

AI features

The Pad Go 2 comes loaded with AI features that feel practical rather than forced. Handwriting recognition, AI-assisted calculations, and tools like AI Writer and AI Recorder are particularly helpful for students. While handwriting recognition has its limitations, it works well enough to save time during quick note-taking.

AI Summary stands out as one of the most useful features, especially for PDFs and documents, cutting down hours of reading into concise overviews. The tablet also gets flagship-level additions like Circle to Search with Gemini, rounding out a surprisingly capable AI toolkit for its segment.

Battery life

A large tablet allows for a large battery, and the Pad Go 2 makes full use of it. The 10,050mAh battery delivers excellent endurance, with standout standby performance. Even with moderate daily use, a single charge comfortably lasted three to four days.

Charging speeds are modest. While a 45W adapter is included in the box, the tablet supports 33W charging, taking over two hours to fully top up. Reverse wireless charging is available for emergencies, delivering up to 6.5W—useful in a pinch, though not something you'll rely on regularly.

Cameras

Cameras aren't the focus here, and OnePlus doesn't pretend otherwise. The 8MP sensors on both the front and rear are serviceable, delivering decent quality for video calls, document scanning, and reference shots. They're not meant for photography enthusiasts, but they get the job done without fuss.

Verdict

OnePlus Pad Go 2 is a clear step forward. It nails design, delivers an excellent display, and offers outstanding battery life. Performance is average but dependable, cameras are strictly utilitarian, and the real strength lies in software optimization and thoughtful feature additions.

As a well-rounded tablet for students, casual users, and anyone looking for a big-screen companion that doesn't feel compromised, the Pad Go 2 justifies its complete makeover.