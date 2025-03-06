OnePlus Pad 2 follows the success of its predecessor and aims to deliver a premium experience that caters to both productivity and entertainment. Priced starting at Rs. 39,999, it surely commands a strong position amidst the current competition. But the bigger question is whether it justifies the cost. Let's find out in this long-term review, having used the tablet regularly for over five months.

The tablet has been used extensively for entertainment purposes while also being used for productivity tasks such as drafting articles, researching topics, social media browsing, and some mild gaming as well. I must admit, the tablet held up quite well to the tasks demanded of it over this period of time.

OnePlus Pad 2 key features

Display: 12.1-inch 3K, 900 nits peak, 144Hz Camera: 8MP front, 13MP rear CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 RAM: 8GB/12GB Storage: 128GB/256GB Battery: 9510mAh with 67W fast charging Weight: 584 grams Audio: 6x stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Design and build

OnePlus Pad 2 has a sleek and sturdy design, complete with curved sides and a metal back featuring the OnePlus logo and a camera setup on the back. The tablet's 12.1-inch display is framed by symmetrical bezels, offering a solid construction. But it tips the scale slightly on the hefty side, at 584 grams. So it's not the device you hold in your hand while streaming your favourite TV show lying on the bed.

Weight aside, the device has an impressively slim profile at just 6.5mm. Even that doesn't make it the most comfortable tablet for prolonged one-handed use. But it lacks one premium feature, which is a fingerprint reader—but that was absent in the original OnePlus Pad as well. Quite frankly, I didn't miss it much in day-to-day use.

Display

One of the standout features of the OnePlus Pad 2 is its 12.1-inch 3K LCD display, which supports up to 144Hz refresh rates. The display is bright and handles outdoor usage with ease. It worked well on flights and indoors, delivering sharp visuals. Having support for Dolby Vision, content truly shines on this tablet with punchy contrast and vibrant colors. I managed to enjoy a whole lot of movies on this tablet, including and not limited to Heart of Stone, The Midnight Sky, The Irishman, The Crown, and more.

The tablet does cater to multimedia use as it has a strong six-speaker setup. On many occasions, we opted for the OnePlus Pad 2 instead of the TV in the room for a quiet and mobile movie night. The Pad 2 is ideal for watching movies, TV shows, and mild gaming as well for those who wish to do that.

Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Pad 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With this, the tablet managed to deliver a smooth performance during the review period.

We used the tablet for various tasks, such as multitasking with the Open Canvas feature or running intensive games like Call of Duty: Mobile, though you could feel the strain on the display more than the chipset itself. Despite it, the Pad 2 held up really well, and that adaptable interface that allows for a variety of split-screen layouts is software ingenuity at its peak.

The integration with OnePlus smartphones makes it an added convenience, as the tablet automatically shares the phone's 5G network when in proximity. For this, OnePlus took a page out of Apple's playbook, and we're not complaining. There are features like App Relay and Remote File Access that make the OnePlus Pad 2 a powerful companion for those deeply embedded in the OnePlus ecosystem. So, if you have a OnePlus smartphone, its TWS earbuds, its Watch, and a TV, you're in for a treat.

Accessories and usability

OnePlus Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 that were sent by OnePlus along with the Pad 2 enhanced the tablet's versatility.

Right from the start, we used the OnePlus Pad 2 with Smart Keyboard and got a near-laptop experience with the convenience of a tablet. And that OnePlus Stylo 2 came in handy in various tasks, mostly doodling and taking notes.

The full-size keyboard, which charges magnetically, is detachable and tilts between 110 and 165 degrees. It could adapt to various working conditions, depending on whether we were working on a desk or bed. The only feedback would be that OnePlus could've made the case sturdier and the magnetic power seemed weak when there's a lot of movement.

But strictly using it as a typing tool, the keyboard performs well. It has satisfying key travel and no noticeable lag. The built-in touchpad is responsive and comparable to those found on most laptops, making navigation smooth and intuitive.

The OnePlus Stylo 2 is even more impressive, accurately converting handwritten notes into text. It managed to detect handwriting with accuracy, even the notes that were jolted down in a rush. The leather-like grip of the Stylo 2 feels natural in hand, and it operates with no latency. It's pressure- and tilt-sensitive. For those who love some attention to detailing, the stylus even mimics the sound of a pencil on paper when writing or drawing. It is oddly satisfying.

Both accessories are sold separately, with the Stylo 2 priced at Rs 5,499 and the Smart Keyboard at Rs 8,499. But investing in them is highly recommended if you're going to pick up the OnePlus Pad 2.

Battery Life

Battery life on the OnePlus Pad 2 is decent but not outstanding. The 9,510 mAh battery offers around 11–12 hours of usage on a full charge, which is sufficient for most users. This may be a lot by smartphone standards, but for a tablet, it could be better. But it's not a device you'd carry all day long, so having this amount of battery life is a workable solution. But what takes the cake is the 67W SuperVooc charger, which quickly charges that humongous battery, making it easy to keep the tablet powered throughout the day.

However, the battery drain during standby with WiFi, especially when the accessories are connected, is noticeable. The only hack we found useful was turning the WiFi off when not in use.

Verdict

OnePlus Pad 2 is a well-rounded Android tablet that excels in multimedia performance, multitasking, and ecosystem integration. Six months down the line, I still feel it has a premium design, a good enough display, and a solid audio setup. However, its use of UFS 3.1 storage is a drawback, but the lack of a fingerprint scanner was hardly a big deal.

One advantage is that the Pad 2 is priced competitively, and it can be proven to be a worthy companion for those who need a versatile device for work and play. It makes even better sense if you're already invested in the OnePlus ecosystem.