As the wearables market grows exponentially in India, demand for smartwatches continues to remain at its peak. Last week, Nord revealed that it would join the race of smartwatches with its own wearable in India, aiming to get a taste of the lucrative market.

Nord's foray into the smartwatch category comes at a time when with shipments of 6.3 million units, India's share of the global wearable band market reached 15 per cent in the second quarter of 2022, its highest ever. India is in third place behind China and the US in terms of overall wearable band shipments, its share hit 15 per cent for the first time, as per Canalys.

Though the date is not yet set for the Nord Watch's launch, the company is building hype around the upcoming smartwatch by teasing some key features. From a rectangular display to over 100 sports modes and more, the Nord watch is looking to woo consumers with quite a lot.

Nord Watch: What we know so far

Nord Watch will feature a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen, with 500 nits peak brightness and 368x448 resolution. The display will have 60Hz refresh rate. Nord is making sure its users won't ever run out of watch-faces as the Nord Watch will come packed with over 100 customisable watch faces to match various needs and styles.

Interestingly, Nord Watch will come with over 105 sports modes, tracking activities ranging from cycling to yoga, cricket and more. The pricing of the Nord Watch is sure to play a key role in how it is perceived by consumers. However, considering the Nord brand itself is catered towards mid-range shoppers, the Nord Watch will have more competitive pricing.