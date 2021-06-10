OnePlus has launched a host of new products at a virtual event in India on Thursday, bringing to consumers choices while buying a new smartphone or a smart TV. OnePlus introduced its much-awaited Nord CE and three new smart TVs in the OnePlus TV U1S series. Keeping up the "Never Settle" spirit, OnePlus' new products are bound to make waves in the Indian segment.

OnePlus Nord CE & TVs: Pricing, offers and availability

OnePlus Nord Core Edition (CE) takes a competitive approach with a starting price of Rs 22,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 24,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 27,999 for 12GB+256GB model. There are three colour options to choose from, Charcoal Ink, which is available in all variants, Blue Void, available only in 8GB and 12GB RAM models and Silver Ray, exclusive colour for the high-end variant.

OnePlus Nord CE goes on sale on Amazon and OnePlus online stores starting June 16, but the Silver Ray colour will be available June 23 onwards. Those who pre-order the phone get gifts worth Rs 2,699.

As for the TVs, OnePlus TV 50 U1S is priced at Rs 39,999, the 55-inch model costs Rs 47,999 and the biggest 65-inch U1S carries a price tag of Rs 62,999. The TVs go on sale on Amazon, Flipkart and OnePlus online stores starting June 11. Buyers can avail no cost EMI and cashback offers too.

OnePlus Nord CE: Top features

Here's a look at everything OnePlus Nord CE has to offer. OnePlus Nord CE features a 6.43-inch 90Hz AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. It has a triple camera setup with 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP mono lens. As for selfies, there's a 16MP front snapper.

Under the hood, the smartphone packs a Snapdragon 750G processor, Adreno 619 GPU and a large 4,500mAh battery, which is supported by Warp Charge 30T Plus. There's an in-display fingerprint scanner. The smartphone also supports 5G and runs OxygenOS 11. With everything, the phone is just 7.9mm thick and weighs 170 grams, which is courtesy of cutting down on glass and metal.

OnePlus TV U1S

Here's a quick look at OnePlus TV U1S features: