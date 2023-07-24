OnePlus Nord Buds 2R joins the ever-expanding range of TWS category. OnePlus has made a mark of its own in this category by releasing a range of options catering to every budget. The Nord Buds are targeted at budget shoppers, but aims to keep the quality in check and offer what a user needs most. The Nord Buds 2R delivers a bass-heavy audio experience at an affordable price point, which is a strong USP.

OnePlus Nord 2R is has a price tag of Rs 2,199, which is hard to resist. But does this affordable pricing come at the cost of quality? Let's find out. In this review, we dive into the features and performance of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R and if it's worth your buck.

Design and Comfort

The Nord Buds 2R boast a sleek and compact design, making them easy to carry around and comfortable to wear for extended periods. The earbuds fit snugly in the ear and come with three sizes of silicone ear tips, ensuring a customizable fit for different users. The lightweight design also makes them suitable for workouts or daily commutes without causing any discomfort.

Taking inspiration from the Nord Buds 2, the design is kept similar but more compact. There's a glossy circle on the earbuds and the rest is in matte, which keeps fingerprint smudges at bay. The earbuds are IP55-rated for water and dust resistance.

The earbuds case is again similar to that of the Nord Buds 2, but without a physical pairing button. You can simply open the lid and bring the case near to phone to start pairing. If that doesn't work, you can press and hold the touch-enabled area on the earbuds simultaneously to enter pairing mode.

Audio Quality

One of the key selling points of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R is their audio quality. The Nord Buds 2r have 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Interestingly, the earbuds also support Dolby Atmos as well as Sound Master EQ, which offers Bold, Bass and Balances profiles. But don't get too excited about the Dolby Atmos, as you'll need the phone to have the audio feature for the earbud to "support" it.

The earbuds deliver a rich and balanced sound profile, but with a favourable taste for bass. The vocals are good with a decent mid and high range performance. The earbuds do not muffle vocals even with high bass.

Coming to the microphone, it works as intended. There's also background noise cancelling feature, which works remarkably well in cutting outside noise, making calls more clearer. We used the earbuds both with OnePlus Nord 3 and iPhone 13 Pro and it seemed to work perfectly well for calls.

The audio experience is enjoyable, whether you're listening to music, podcasts, or watching videos. While they may not compete with high-end, premium earbuds, the Nord Buds 2R offer excellent audio performance for their price range.

Battery Life

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R provide decent battery life, with up to 7 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. The charging case can extend the total battery life by storing 36 hours worth of charge, making it convenient for long journeys or days when you're on the move. The case supports USB-C fast charging, allowing for quick top-ups when needed. Charging the earbuds for just 10 minutes can give you two hours of runtime, which is a useful and a handy feature.

Connectivity and Controls

These earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 technology, ensuring a stable and reliable connection with your devices. Pairing the Nord Buds 2R with a smartphone or tablet is a seamless process, and the earbuds automatically connect to the last paired device when taken out of the case. The touch controls on the earbuds provide easy access to playback control, call management, and voice assistants.

We did not face any issues of latency or connection drops, not worthy of mention at least. But being able to control the earbud customisations from the phone's Bluetooth settings is a real convenience.

Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R offer good audio quality, a comfortable fit, and a sleek design at an affordable price point. While they may not compete with more expensive options in terms of premium features or noise cancellation, they deliver a solid audio experience for everyday use. If you're looking for reliable wireless earbuds that won't break the bank, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2R are definitely worth considering.