OnePlus hasn't shied away from disruption. Starting with smartphones, the brand has its presence in all major gadget spaces. OnePlus TVs, wearables, earphones and accessories, you get it all. And now, PC owners can add a touch of OnePlus to their setup with the OnePlus Monitor. Two new PC monitors were launched by the brand in India on Monday, by following its design philosophy and disruptive nature.

"In line with this promising vision, we are thrilled to launch our brand new OnePlus Monitors in India. Keeping our community at the heart of all our efforts, the OnePlus monitors have also been co-created with our community, and are designed to meet the unique needs of our diverse set of users, whether they are at work or play. We are confident that our community will truly enjoy the OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24. And we will continue to further strengthen our product offerings through consistent feedback from our community," Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India region, OnePlus India, said in a statement.

OnePlus Monitor X 27 and E 24 are two new offerings, catering to the needs of budget shoppers and premium buyers. The Monitor E24 is priced Rs 27,999 and it will go on sale from December 15. OnePlus hasn't revealed the pricing and availability details of the X 27, which is the premium version of the E 24 and has a lot to offer.

OnePlus Monitor X 27

As the name suggests, OnePlus Monitor X 27 is a 27-inch monitor, which is targeted towards buyers who want the extra oomph when it comes to gaming and work. It is loaded with features, some unique and some quite common. But the overall execution of the X 27 is bound to leave customers impressed.

Here are the key features of Monitor X 27:

165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response AMD Freesync Premium for gaming 2K IPS panel with DisplayHDR 400, 10-bit color and wide DCI-P3 95% color gamut TÜV Rheinland Certified Viewing Multi-Angle Adjustable Stand with height adjustment Built-in cable management feature with bezel-less design USB Type-C port to charge laptop (up to 65W) and screen sharing Dual PbP and PiP split-screen modes

OnePlus Monitor E 24

OnePlus Monitor E 24 is a 24-inch monitor, which sheds a few features to target the masses. It is priced competitively for the features it offers.

Here are the key features of the Monitor E 24: