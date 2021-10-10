OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus 9RT as well as the OnePlus Buds Z2 in China on October 13 and now a new report has claimed that Buds Z2 will offer noise-cancelling tech that will reduce noise by up to 40dB.

OnePlus also announced that the Buds Z2, like the 9 RT, will be up for pre-booking in China starting October 13 on JD.com and Suning.com, with the sales beginning from October 19, reports GSMArena.

OnePlus Buds Z2

The upcoming OnePlus TWS is expected to come with an IP55 rating, Bluetooth 5.2, and Dolby Atmos. The TWS will also support fast charging, providing users five hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 RT will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

It will sport a 120Hz E4 screen and pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W charging.

The smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup with the primary lens being a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor.

In addition, the phone appears to have glossy and matte finish and is tipped to come in three different shades.

(With inputs from IANS)