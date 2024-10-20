OnePlus Buds Pro 3 was launched in India on August 20, succeeding the highly-popular OnePlus Buds Pro 2. The new pair of TWS by OnePlus is a major upgrade from its predecessor, offering an impressive blend of audio performance, design, and intelligent features. Priced at Rs 11,999, the Buds Pro 3 comes in two shades, Midnight Opus and Lunar Radiance and we got the latter for testing.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 became our daily driver for the better part of the month, shifting from the highly-capable AirPods Pro 2. There were some tough shoes to fill. Nevertheless, here's what we think of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3.

Design and Build Quality

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 maintains a sleek and modern design, in line with the brand's commitment to aesthetic appeal. The polished, ergonomic build ensured we had a comfortable fit even during extended use. The materials feel premium to the touch, enhancing the overall user experience.

The charging case is compact and sturdy, making it portable and easy to slip into jeans pockets as well. Of the two colours, we loved the Lunar Radiance as it exuded elegance.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 are rated IP55 for dust and water resistance, and were able to use the buds during workouts and even in light rain. The L and R engraving on the earbuds makes it easy to identify which side is which. This is the best execution in any TWS.

Audio Quality

Audio performance is where the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 truly shines. Equipped with advanced drivers and tuning, these earbuds deliver a rich, balanced sound profile. The bass is punchy without being overwhelming, mids are clear, and highs are crisp, making them suitable for a wide range of music genres.

The buds also have spatial audio and adaptive sound technology, which offered an immersive and dynamic listening experience. The Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) is highly effective, capable of drowning out ambient noise to a significant degree. We tested it in busy market areas and while driving as well, and the ANC worked perfectly well.

For users who frequently use earbuds for calls, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 does not disappoint at all. The triple-mic setup works efficiently in reducing background noise, and ensures clear voice on both sides. This makes the earbuds reliable for both casual and professional communication.

Features and Connectivity

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 comes loaded with features that are practical and useful on a day-to-day basis. What truly stood out is the seamless connectivity with OnePlus devices, which is possible due to Bluetooth 5.4. The buds ensured a stable connection through and through. It also means the Buds Pro 3 supports the standard codecs like SBC and AAC, but they lack support for high-resolution codecs like AptX and LDAC, which many audiophiles may find disappointing.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 supports multi-device pairing, which made switching between devices convenient and effortless.

The earbuds have touch controls on them, which are intuitive and responsive. From managing calls, music, and volume was effective and eliminated the need to reach out for the phone.

Battery performance

Of all the features, one that is admirable is the fast charging capability. We could put the earbuds on for a quick 10-minute charge, and continue streaming for over 3 hours. This came in handy while travelling or when we had busy shoot days. Coming to the battery life, the buds are commendable.

Even with ANC turned on, the buds delivered an impressive 6 hours of playback time on a single charge. Thanks to the case, we could add over 40 more hours with ANC off. This means, we could go on using the earbuds for a week or more, depending on the usage.

Software and User Experience

Like other OnePlus buds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 can be customised using the HeyMelody app, which is available on both Android and iOS. The app allowed us to tweak the sound profile, update firmware, and access features like the earbud fit test. The app also supports various sound modes, including a transparency mode that lets in ambient sounds, useful for situational awareness. Given the features it offers, the app is a must for OnePlus earbuds' users.

Verdict

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 offers an impressive package that balances design, audio quality, and advanced features. They are perfect for casual listeners and audiophiles, providing a versatile audio solution. The seamless integration with OnePlus devices and the additional features like ANC, spatial audio, and fast charging make these buds a strong contender in the premium wireless earbuds market.

Sure, some users might find the price point slightly on the higher side, however, the overall value proposition, considering the quality and feature set, makes them a worthwhile investment for those seeking high-performance earbuds.

OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is highly recommended for users looking for premium quality wireless earbuds with advanced features and excellent audio performance.