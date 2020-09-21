OnePlus is back with another smartphone launch, fulfilling the anticipation of Indian consumers. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will launch the much-awaited OnePlus 8T 5G globally on October 14. As per COVID-19 norms, this event will also be online exclusive, allowing fans from around the world to tune in and watch it live.

OnePlus 8T 5G live-streaming details

OnePlus 8T 5G launch event will be live-streamed from the company's official website. In India, fans will be able to tune in at 7:30 p.m. OnePlus is also building some hype around the new product launch with a lucky draw, which allows fans to win OnePlus 8T voucher, free Bullets Wireless voucher and a discount coupon for accessories.

What to expect?

OnePlus 8T 5G launch will also witness a surprise announcement for a special edition of Nord. The website also mentions, "Ultra stops at nothing" and then says "OnePlus launch event." While rumours have dismissed the possibility of OnePlus 8T Pro variant, there could be an Ultra version in the offing.

"OnePlus is always looking for opportunities to bring the latest technology to our tech-savvy users as soon as we feel it meets our high standards. With the upcoming OnePlus 8T, we are once again raising the bar for ourselves in terms of the overall user experience, thanks to some new features that we are excited to introduce for the first time in a OnePlus device. I am confident that the OnePlus 8T will once again exceed expectations and deliver an unparalleled flagship experience," Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, said in a statement.

As for rumours, OnePlus 8T is said to have a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display with 120Hz display, 32MP cutout camera, Snapdragon 856 chipset, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. OnePlus 8T could borrow the camera setup as is in a rectangular module. A 4,500mAh battery is expected with 65W Warp Charge support.

If OnePlus is to replace the "Pro" variant with "Ultra", we can expect something exciting. This will be a first for OnePlus. Also, OnePlus could surprise us with OnePlus Watch, which is likely to be identical to the OPPO Watch.