OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro are still new and talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro is already trending on the internet. From OnePlus 7 Pro to OnePlus 7T Pro, not much had been changed, which is why you'd have high expectations from the brand for the next OnePlus device. Shortly after OnePlus 8 made the headlines, OnePlus 8 Pro's design has been leaked to show the unreleased smartphone in its full glory.

OnePlus 8 Pro is still months away from an official debut, but that hasn't stopped tipsters from guessing what might be in store for fans. 91Mobiles created unofficial renders of OnePlus 8 pro based on the information provided by tipster OnLeaks, giving fans an early (way early) look at the next OnePlus flagship.

There's no way to say if these renders are accurate or the information based on which they are created is verified. But looking at these early renders and assuming they might be true, fans might be in for some disappointment.

OnePlus 8 Pro renders show a design quite similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro. The only major difference is the pop-up camera is traded off for a hole-punch selfie camera. On the back, there's a new fourth sensor, presumably a ToF (time-of-flight) sensor, which seems exclusive to the "Pro" variant.

According to the report, OnePlus 8 Pro will have a 6.65-inch curved display, which is a tad smaller than the 6.67-inch display on the OnePlus 7T Pro. But it will be bigger than the OnePlus 8, which is expected to have a 6.5-inch flat screen. OnePlus appears to be sticking to 90Hz refresh rate for its next flagships as well, even though some phones like ROG Phone 2 have a panel 120Hz refresh rate.

The rest of the design is largely the same. The vertical triple camera setup is at the center, OnePlus logo is etched below it, the volume and power buttons take their regular spots on the sides and the USB Type-C port alongside a redesigned speaker can be found at the bottom. Going by the renders, OnePlus 8 Pro will measure 165.3 x 74.4 x 8.8mm.

If this is the actual design of the OnePlus 8 Pro, it looks like there won't be much to please fans with the outlooks. But OnePlus could improve on the cameras, battery, and other internal software and technologies for all we know. For now, take these renders with a pinch of salt, until something concrete pops up.