OnePlus held a global launch event in London, where it unveiled the OnePlus 7T for the European market and then introduced the OnePlus 7T Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition. While the OnePlus 7T is already available in India and has been proven a worthy purchase at its price point, the more premium OnePlus 7T Pro and its McLaren counterpart is receiving mixed reviews based on the pricing.

OnePlus 7T Pro is priced at Rs 53,999 for the 8GB+256GB configuration while the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition costs RS 58,999, making it the most expensive OnePlus smartphone ever. The OnePlus 7T Pro goes on sale October 12 onwards and the McLaren edition will be available in limited quantities starting November 5 across Amazon, OnePlus stores.

In terms of launch offers, buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with HDFC credit and debit cards, Rs 1,750 off on ICICI cards, no-cost EMI and 30 percent off on the purchase of OnePlus Music Festival tickets.

But the question is whether you should buy the OnePlus 7T Pro or the McLaren edition. While the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition has its own novelty factor, the standard variant is purely based on the product value. Here's what it offers:

OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset, UFS 3.0 256GB storage, Warp Charge 30T powering a 4,085mAh battery, 8GB DDR4X RAM, Dolby Atmos speakers, a 90Hz Fluid Display with QHD+ resolution.

OnePlus 7T Pro is one of the few phones to come with Android 10 out-of-the-box and it runs OxygenOS 10, complete with new gestures, smart gallery, customisations and more.

OnePlus 7T Pro has the same 6.67-inch curved display as seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. The camera setup is made up of 48MP primary Sony IMX586 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 8MP telephoto lens with 3X optical zoom. The company has added Nightscape 2.0 and the new Macro Mode to the mix. On the front, there's a 16MP snapper for selfies.

OnePlus 7T Pro has an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock using the front camera, dual stereos, dual nano SIM card slots, and weighs 206 grams. Not much is changed from the 7 Pro to 7T Pro, except for a few handful mentions like the chipset, faster charging and macro mode.