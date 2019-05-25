OnePlus 7 Pro has enjoyed a fair share under the spotlight, but as consumers started receiving their units, certain issues with the device are starting to raise concerns. OnePlus 7 Pro is undoubtedly a worthy flagship and minor issues with the flagship cannot taint its reputation. But some users are reporting a serious bug with the phone's screen, which is causing ghost touch issues.

OnePlus 7 Pro's display is one of the biggest talking points in the phone, as it not only gets a notch-free 2K+ screen but also gets an option to switch up to 90Hz refresh rate. During our review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, we did not notice any ghost touch issues, but later in one instance, there were unprompted touch responses but locking and unlocking the device fixed it. To this day, I haven't come across the issue, but it looks like it was more than just a one-time thing - at least for some users.

Android Central captured the random and intermittent ghost touches on the OnePlus 7 Pro in a video. The issue seems to appear towards the top left or top right of the display where the screen is rendered unresponsive to actual physical touch until the screen is turned off and back on.

Even though the ghost touch issue appears random, some reports suggested that launching CPU-Z app on the phone can trigger it frequently.

The report further states that the ghost touch lasted a few seconds in some cases and went on for minutes in others. Users have also complained about the ghost touch or phantom touch issues on their OnePlus 7 Pro on the company's official forums.

The issue appears to be a software glitch and all that is needed here is a software update that can fix it. A bug report shared by a OnePlus Bug Hunter suggests the company is aware of the ghost touch issue on third-party applications and a fix is expected to arrive soon.

In the meantime, glitches in OnePlus 7 Pro's double tap to wake function and ambient display in low light conditions will be fixed in the next version. There's no word on when OnePlus will fix the ghost touch issue, but it should be long given the company's history with such issues in the past.