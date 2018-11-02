OnePlus 6T made its global debut on 29 October and now, it is finally available for purchase in India. The company, in collaboration with official online and brick-and-mortar retail chain, is offering several lucrative deals with the new Android flagship.

It is available on Amazon, OnePlus store, Croma stores, Reliance Digital outlets and all OnePlus exclusive offline stores with Rs 1500 cash back on popular bank credit and debit cards.

OnePlus 6T (review) comes in three variants—6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM+256GB storage—for Rs 37,999, Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999, respectively.

OnePlus 6T launch offers:

Network carrier partner, Reliance Jio is offering prospective OnePlus 6T owners, an instant cash back of Rs 5,400 in vouchers on the first prepaid recharge of Rs 299 on Jio website, Reliance Digital stores, MyJio Stores, Jio retailers and the MyJio app.

Those availing the offer will get the cash back in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs 150 each in the MyJio app. The plan will entitle them to 3GB 4G data per day with unlimited voice calls, SMS and access to Jio's premium applications. Effectively, the offer will bring a total of 3TB of 4G data to the users over 36 recharges.

Also, customers are entitled to get Rs 1000 cash back as Amazon pay balance on prepaid orders between 1-5 November 2018. There is also No cost EMI option for 6 months on Amazon during the same period.

OnePlus 6T can also claim free damage protection for 12 months from Kotak Servify and discounts up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle on Amazon. Prospective consumers can buy the new flagship phone here.

For those unaware, OnePlus 6T comes with lots of upgrade over the predecessor. It sports completely redesigned water-drop notch display. It boasts a new optical biometric sensor and is placed nearer to the base. But, unfortunately, the new sensor requires more space and the plan to incorporate bigger battery forced the company to ditch 3.5mm audio jack in the OnePlus 6T. Yes, it supports face recognition unlock feature similar to or if not better than the OnePlus 6.

Like the previous generation phone, the new OnePlus 6T will come with premium metal frames around the edge and on the back too, the shell will be made similar sturdy material and come with glossy glass cover on top. But, sadly, the device lacks wireless charging.

On the front, it sports 6.41 full HD+ Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 series shield on top and to power the massive screen, it comes with 3,700mAh battery, 400mAh more than the OnePlus 6 (3,300mAh). It also boasts Fast Charging (5V 4A) technology.

Other stipulated features include Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core backed by Google's latest Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9 with 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual primary camera 16MP (with Sony IMX519 sensor)+20MP (with Sony IMX376K sensor) and an equally impressive 16MP (Sony IMX371 sensor) front snapper with Studio light effects and more.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6T:

Model OnePlus 6T Display 6.41-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Aspect ratio: 19.5:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Pie-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM LPDDR4X 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS), CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, AI Scene Detection, Portrait, Pro mode, Night mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Studio Lighting, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, studio lighting, face retouching, smile capture Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,700mAh (non-removable) with Fast Charging (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), In-display, Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm Weight 185g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black Price 6GB RAM+128GB: Rs 37,999

8GB RAM+128GB: Rs 41,999

8GB RAM + 256GB: Rs 45,999

