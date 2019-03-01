As promised, OnePlus has released the new OxygenOS 9.0.4 update with several value-added features to the OnePlus 5 and 5T series.

One of the major aspects of the OxygenOS 9.0.4 update is the native support of Google Duo video chat. This a good move by OnePlus, as it is one of the very mobile-makers to offer clean Android experience on the devices. This will further improve user-interface on OnePlus 5 series.

Google's Duo is a premier video chatting app and is one of the world's most popular apps on the Android ecosystem, but had to be downloaded on Play store to experience flawless video communication. It can be noted that more than a billion people have installed them on their phone across the world.

With latest OxygenOS update, Google Duo video calling capability will be integrated across multiple native functions including call logs, contacts, dial pad and messaging on OnePlus 5 series. Users will continue to have access to the traditional carrier video call option on the Android phone.

It can be noted that OnePlus integrated Google Lens right into the camera app to offer better user-experience and turn a sombre photography session into an infotainment interaction. It is a highly-advanced camera feature. It is powered machine-learning algorithm and is intelligent enough to perceive what pictures the phone user is capturing and provide information of the subject such as an old forgotten celebrity, a locale or a music album cover in the photo. Google Lens literally turns your Android phone into a visual search engine.

Other improvements include general bug fixes, January security patch and more.

Here's how to install the new update on OnePlus 5, 5T series:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in"

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now"

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware

OxygenOS 9.0.5 update change-log:

System

Updated Android security patch to 2019.1

Improved stability for OTA upgrade

General bug fixes and system improvements

Phone:

Deep integration with Google Duo

Networks: