One of the reasons for OnePlus to gain so much popularity across the global market is that offers long software support to its devices. Now, 2016-series OnePlus 3 and 3T series, despite losing the flagship status, they haven't fallen out of favour of OnePlus and have received new software bringing bug-fixes and more.

The company on the official forum has announced the released on OxygenOS 5.0.6 update for the OnePlus 3 and the 3T series. It is an incremental update and brings latest September 2018 security patch and also some general bug fixes.

"We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 5.0.6 for the OnePlus 3 & 3T. This build contains general bug fixes and improvements," Manu J, OnePlus community forum administrator said on the blog.

Like always, the company is urging device owners, once upgraded to the new software update, to give feedback about their user-experience (here).

Here's how to install OxygenOS 5.0.6 OTA update on OnePlus 3 & 3T series:

1. Once you get an update notification on your screen, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OnePlus OTA roll-out process is being carried out in stages, it will take a few weeks to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> Check for the new firmware.

