OnePlus is building up the hype for its upcoming launch of the Nord 2 smartphone. The new mid-ranger will be a successor to the original Nord and the recently-launched Nord CE, giving mid-range shoppers something to long for. Anticipating fans now have a date as OnePlus confirmed the official launch of Nord 2 5G on July 22.

Continuing its exclusive partnership with Amazon India, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be sold exclusively through the e-commerce platform. There's a special microsite on Amazon for the Nord 2 5G, which also confirms the launch date in India and Europe. OnePlus is also running a Lucky Draw, through which a select few will win the Nord 2 5G before the official launch.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G launch details

When: July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Where: India and Europe

How to watch: The event will be live-streamed on OnePlus social media channels given the current COVID pandemic

What to expect?

While a lot of details about the OnePlus Nord 2 5G are under wraps, the company has already confirmed that the new mid-ranger will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI chipset, which appears to be a tweaked version of the original SoC.

"The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a comprehensive upgrade from the first OnePlus Nord, from camera to performance to charging, as well as the newly AI-focused Dimensity 1200-AI SoC. We are confident that it delivers the dependable OnePlus fast and smooth experience you love, and lives up to the "Never Settle" ethos," Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO, writes about the phone.

Based on the leaks and rumours, OnePlus Nord 2 5G is expected to boast a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate panel. The rear camera setup will include three sensors, including a main 50MP lens. On the front, there is going to be a 32MP snapper.

Under the hood, OnePlus Nord 2 5G will sport 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options. The battery size is expected to be 4,500mAh. The fingerprint sensor will be embedded under the display.

As for pricing, an unofficial listing has revealed it would be priced at CNY 2,000, which roughly translates to around Rs 23,000. Since the original Nord was launched at Rs 24,999, one can expect similar pricing or OnePlus might get competitive.