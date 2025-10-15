OnePlus 13 series, Nord 5, tablets and more discounted for Diwali sale; when and where to buy

As India enters peak festive season, OnePlus has rolled out its 'MakeItSpecial' Diwali campaign with aggressive price drops and bank offers across its smartphone, tablet, and audio lineup. The sale begins on 17 October, spanning oneplus.in, official OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and major offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Salesand more.

The OnePlus sale comes packed with bundled offers, EMI options, and added accessories—pushing hard on value across both premium and mid-segment buyers.

OnePlus 13 series

OnePlus is cutting prices on its flagship trio — OnePlus 13, 13R and 13s:

OnePlus 13s now at Rs 47,749 (incl. Rs 3,250 bank offer, 6-month no-cost EMI) OnePlus 13R down to Rs 35,749 with ₹5,000 price cut + Rs 2,250 bank discount OnePlus 13 available at an effective Rs 57,749 with up to Rs 4,250 bank discount and 9-month EMI plans

This move marks one of the deepest temporary price corrections on the OnePlus 13 lineup since launch, hinting at a stock push ahead of year-end releases.

OnePlus Nord 5 series

The recently launched Nord 5 and Nord CE5 are also being pulled into the festive fray:

Nord CE5 at Rs 21,999 with bank offer + EMI options Nord 5 at Rs 28,999 with bank incentives and no-cost EMI

Targeted at performance seekers, both models run Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Dimensity 8350 Apex chipsets respectively, continuing OnePlus' mid-range strategy with high refresh displays and flagship-grade cameras.

OnePlus Buds & Bullets

OnePlus is also pushing its ecosystem with strong audio offers:

OnePlus Buds 4 at Rs 4,799 (Rs 1,200 off with bank discount) Nord Buds 3r at Rs 1,499 after Rs 100 instant discount Additional deals on Buds Pro 3, Nord Buds 3, and Bullets Wireless Z Series

OnePlus Pad 3 & Pad Lite

OnePlus is doubling down on tablets with bundled offers:

Pad Lite starts at Rs 11,999 (Rs 2,000 off), includes free Bullets Z3 Pad 3 priced at Rs 42,999 (Rs 5,000 bank discount), bundled with free Stylo pen

Pad 3, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite, features a 13.2-inch 3.4K display and 80W SUPERVOOC charging—positioning it squarely against premium Android tablets.