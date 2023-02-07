OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus 11 5G and Buds Pro 2 in India. The premium flagship succeeds last year's OnePlus 10-series, which was critically acclaimed. With the OnePlus 11, the company aims to retain its premium fan base and reputation in the country. The Buds Pro 2 builds on the success of Buds Pro, which was well received by consumers.

OnePlus 11 5G comes in two variants, 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB, which are suited to varying demands of the consumer. An average user can settle for the base model, whereas gamers and hardcore users opt for the top-end variant.

Pricing and availability

OnePlus 11 5G

8GB+128GB: Rs 56,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 61,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Rs 11,999

OnePlus Buds Pro 2R: Rs 9,999

Pre-orders: Feb 7, 2023

Open sale: Feb 14, 2023

What's in the box?

OnePlus 11 5G comes with a whole array of accessories. There's a 100W power adapter, Type-A to Type-C cable, a protective case for the phone, a screen protector, a SIM tray ejector and the standard documentation.

OnePlus 11 5G: Features and complete spec-sheet

OnePlus 11 5G is a complete flagship with top-tier features. With its burden-less design, OnePlus demonstrates true craftsmanship with the OnePlus 11. The camera module is modified with a stainless steel decor, which fuses into the phone's unibody design. The back is protected by Gorilla Glass for durability.

The phone's 6.7-inch 2K 120Hz AMOLED display uses LTPO 3.0 technology, which enhances viewing and interaction. The display is also supported by Dolby Vision HDR, HDR10+, and further enhancing the media consumption is the Dual "Reality" Speakers with Dolby Atoms support.

OnePlus 11 5G's Hasselblad branding is hard to miss. The triple camera setup on the back gets natural colour calibration with Hasselblad. There's a 50MP+ 48MP+32MP setup for all your camera needs. The front camera has a 16MP snapper.

OnePlus 11 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which is paired with 8GB/16GB RAM for seamless performance. On the software front, it runs OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, which offers features like HyperBoost Gaming Engine, 1Hz Always on display and more. Since the gamers are kept in mind for the device, there's a new Cryo-velocity VC Cooling system, which offers improved heat dissipation capability.

Take a look at the complete list of features and specifications in the OnePlus 11 5G:

Display: 6.7" QHD+ Super Fluid AMOLED with LTPO, 120Hz, Gorilla Victus, Dolby Vision

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

GPU: Adreno 740

RAM: 8GB/16GB LPDDR5X

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1/256GB UFS 4.0

Rear Camera: Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

50MP IMX890, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 + 48MP IMX581, 115° FoV, ƒ/2.2 + 32MP IMX709, ƒ/2.0

Front camera

16MP IMX471 5P lens, EIS, ƒ/2.45

OS: OxygenOS based on Android 13

Colours: Titan Black, Eternal Green

Sensors: In-display Fingerprint Sensor, Flick-detect Sensor, 13-channel Accu-spectrum Light-

color Identifier

Battery: 5,000 mAh with SUPERVOOC 100W fast charging

Audio: Dual "Reality" Speakers, Noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos support

Connectivity: 4×4 MIMO, 5G NR: N1, N3, N5, N7, N8, N20, N28A, N38, N40, N41, N66, N77, N78 GSM: 850/900/1800/1900, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 (aptX HD, aptX, LDAC, LHDC, AAC, SBC), NFC.

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: What's it made of?

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 has MelodyBoost dual drivers, which feature an 11mm + 6mm design co-

created with Dynaudio for deeper and dynamic bass and clear highs. Users can choose from one default Dynaudio equalizer setting (EQ) and three custom equalizer profiles - namely Bold, Serenade, and Bass. But what's interesting is that the Buds Pro 2 now have Spatial Audio in collaboration with Google, which offers immersive listening experience.

For the Buds Pro 2, OnePlus has upgraded the codec to LHDC 4.0 Lossless Hi-Res Audio. The earbuds offer adaptive noise cancelling and there's transparency mode if you'd like to stay aware of your surroundings. There are also three mics on each earbud for clarity during voice calls. The earbuds can also connect to two devices simultaneously.

Designed for long-wearing sessions, the Buds Pro 2 have a matte coating and chromium stem. The earbuds are available in two shades, Obsidian Black and Arbor Green. The earbuds are IP55 rated for water resistance and has the usual touch controls.

There are two interesting features worth mentioning, one is that the built-in IMU sensors nudge you to maintain a good head ad cervical spine posture and the other one is Zen Mode Air.

Finally, the Buds Pro 2 is said to last 25 hours with ANC and 39 hours without noise canceling. The charging case, which has a flat and compact design, stores three additional charges.