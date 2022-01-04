OnePlus is kicking off 2022 by making sure its fans have something to look forward to. Shortly after announcing this year's first event, where it will be launching the OnePlus 9RT and Buds Z2, the company has now made headlines for what might be the biggest launch of this year. Continuing to tradition, OnePlus will upgrade its flagship series and to the surprise of fans, it has ousted the design and some exclusive elements even before the rumour mill about OnePlus 10 series started spinning.

First things first, OnePlus has confirmed the next flagship series is to be called OnePlus 10 and the company has revealed the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with a major design overhaul. The company has revealed two new colours, in doing so, also gave a clear look at what the phone will look like.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G revealed

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G has been revealed in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. The latter, which is a nice shade of green, has "angled micro-crystals simulate the interplay of light and shadow, evoking stillness and tranquility." As for the black colour, "special micro-crystals resemble glittering sand grains across a dream-like landscape."

Speaking of the new phones, OnePlus co-founder Pete Lau said: "We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module."

As the OnePlus chief noted, the Hasselblad branding on the OnePlus 10 Pro is quite prominent. The camera module has been redesigned, which has taken inspiration from the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The camera module curves and becomes a part of the phone's chassis and the Alert Slider is now more prominent than ever.

The rear design shows the OnePlus 10 Pro is going to have three cameras and we cannot help but notice the circular LED flash. Going by leaks, OnePlus 10 Pro might get a 50MP Sony camera with a 12MP ultra-wide and an 8MP mono sensor. On the front is going to be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Meet the two stunning color variants of the #OnePlus10Pro - Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Which is your favorite? — OnePlus (@oneplus) January 4, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features

OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm's all-new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM or even more. The smartphone will run Android 12 out of the box and have a punch-hole display. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charger.

While OnePlus hasn't revealed the launch date for the phone in India, it is expected to be launched in China on January 11. Besides the Pro, OnePlus will also launch the vanilla OnePlus 10 model.